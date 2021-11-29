AmeriSave Names Leif Boyd Chief Production Officer of Retail

Twenty-year mortgage industry veteran Leif Boyd has joined AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation as the Chief Production Officer of Retail Sales.

“We are excited to have someone of Leif’s caliber join AmeriSave to lead our traditional distributed retail operations,” said AmeriSave President and COO Mike Berte. “We know that with his expertise and leadership, our retail division will grow to be a significant force in the industry.”

AmeriSave currently operates in 49 states and D.C., is one of the largest privately-held mortgage lenders in the country. In 2021, AmeriSave has funded $23 billion in volume, compared to January-June 2020 of $6.7 billion in volume.

“The success that AmeriSave has experienced this year has been remarkable,” said Berte. “Adaptability and innovation are second nature to us and without them, our team would not have reached these achievements.”

AmeriSave has experienced a 238% increase in refi borrowers and a 906% increase in purchase borrowers financed. AmeriSave funded more customer purchase transitions in the second quarter of 2021 than all of 2020.

Over his two decades in the mortgage space, Boyd has held a number of roles, including Managing Director of SunWest Mortgage, EVP of Production at Pinnacle Home Loans, VP of Production and Branch Development of the Rocky Mountain Division for Premier Mortgage Resources, Regional Manager for California and Nevada for Academy Mortgage Corporation, EVP of National Production for American Pacific Mortgage, and various roles with Granite Funding, First Franklin, Decision One, HSBC, and Household Finance.

“I am extremely excited and I’m very humbled to be a part of this incredible organization,” said Boyd.