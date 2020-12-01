Home >> Daily Dose >> Navigating the ‘Extremely Complicated’ World of Bankruptcy
Navigating the ‘Extremely Complicated’ World of Bankruptcy

In this week’s special extended edition of DS5: Inside the Industry, BK Global CEO Brad Geisen discusses the challenges his industry might face in the coming years including anticipated unemployment and bankruptcies and the potential impact on homeownership.

"Bankruptcy is extremely complicated, and for servicers that can be problematic, because a servicer likes to have a structure," Geisen said. "There really isn't a one-size-fits-all for bankruptcy ... so we have created a bankruptcy advisory council ..."

Hear more about it in this week's DS5:

About Author: Cristin Espinosa

Cristin Espinosa is a reporter for DS News and MReport. She graduated from Southern Methodist University where she worked as an editor and later as a digital media producer for The Daily Campus. She has a broadcast background as well, serving as a producer for SMU-TV. She wrote for the food section during her fellowship at The Dallas Morning News and has also contributed to Advocate Magazine and The Dallas Observer.
