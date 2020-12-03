Top 30 Companies in Mortgage and Servicing—Part 10

Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the November edition of MReport, out now.

Headquarters: Irvine, CA

Contact:Auction.com

Leadership: Jason Allnutt, CEO; Ali Haralson, Chief Business Development Officer; Deanna Drum, VP People and Culture

About: Auction.com is the nation’s leading online marketplace for the disposition of distressed residential properties. Its tools and services help maximize sales, shorten the sales cycle, yield higher returns, mitigate risks, and elevate results. Sellers enjoy customized and flexible programs, data intelligence and buyer insights, pioneering technology such as Portfolio InteractTM, and a nationwide marketing reach to millions of potential buyers.

Year Established: 2007

Employees: 700 +

Additional Offices: Redwood City, CA; Plano, TX

Staffing Stats: 61% of employees are women, 51% of employees are minorities

Giving Back:

Families Forward

Habitat for Humanity

Operation Homefront

Toys for Tots

Veterans Financial Services Advisory Council

Praise Corner:

2020 MReport Top 25 Fintech Innovators

2020 George Lane, Deputy General Counsel—HousingWire Rising Star Award

2020 Min Alexander, Chief Operating Officer—HousingWire Women of Influence

2020 HousingWire Tech100

Benefits and Perks: Auction.com offers team members competitive company cost-sharing for Medical, Dental, and Vision benefits, as well as performance incentives, and 401(k) matching. Members also enjoy unlimited paid time off and flexible schedules. Auction.com allows time off for team members to perform volunteer work of various sorts, as well as providing remote work and casual dress options. The company supports team member growth and development via a Tuition Reimbursement program (with $20,000 lifetime maximum) and Professional Development reimbursement. Auction.com also reimburses employees for transit and parking expenses.

Headquarters: Greenwood Village, CO

Contact: 720.241.7200; ComputershareLoanServices.com

Leadership: Tom Millon, CEO; Elizabeth Baumeister, Head of Originations; Jeff Johnson, COO; Randy Lightbody, CRO; Toby Wells, President Servicing and Capital Markets

About: Computershare Loan Services is a leading international third-party mortgage service provider. It currently administers around $130 billion of assets globally and supports hundreds of thousands of customers throughout the lifecycle of their loans. Computershare applies expertise, experience, and advanced technology to provide insight and a variety of mortgage services, including loan administration and the management of large volumes of complex data, to help mortgage lenders and investors optimize the performance of their portfolios within a highly regulated environment. Computershare Loan Services is part of the Computershare group of companies.

Year Established: 1978 (Melbourne, Australia); 2011 (entered the U.S. mortgage market)

Employees: 12,000 (globally)

Additional Offices: Servicing operations based in Denver and Tempe, AZ. Fulfillment operations based in Denver and Jacksonville, FL. Capital Markets Cooperative is based in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL.

Values: Computershare’s global team has a long history of community involvement and is committed to community engagement. We believe diversity is a vitally important source of strength for our company. CLS has created a culture that values the differences people bring to the workplace and provides a fair opportunity for everyone to succeed.

Giving Back:

Global tree-planting program

Movember initiative

Bike Share Program

Renewable Energy

Change a Life Program

Dress for Success

30% Club

Women4Women Network

Praise Corner:

Vanguard Award (2019) for Tom Millon, CEO

Highly rated among Fitch Ratings, S&P, and Moody’s year-over-year

Recognized by Fannie Mae’s Servicer Total Achievement and Rewards™ (STAR™) Program (2018, 2019)

Freddie Mac Servicer Honors and Rewards Program Silver Award (2019)

FHA Tier 1 Loan Servicer (2020)

Ginnie Mae Tier 1 Issuer (2020)

Benefits and Perks: Computershare Loan Services provides its employees with a choice of medical insurance plans, dental and vision insurance, life and disability insurance, flexible spending and health savings accounts, generous PTO, wellness programs, 401(k), and employee stock purchase programs. As well as tuition reimbursement, banking and investment plans, and employee discounts for wellness, auto and homeowner’s insurance. The company also provides rewards and recognition programs and an employee referral program.

