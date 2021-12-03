Deephaven Adds VP of Business Development

Non-QM lender Deephaven Mortgage today announced that Timothy (Tim) Fisher has joined the company as Vice President, Business Development. Based in Dallas, he is charged with growing Deephaven’s correspondent book of business in Texas and surrounding states.

Fisher brings more than 20 years of leadership and management experience in mortgage banking to his new role, including at SG Capital Partners, where he helped develop a series of non-QM products. Most recently, he served as Vice President-National Accounts for Arch Mortgage Insurance Company, where he headed a team covering the nation’s top 75 originators.

“At a time when correspondents are seeking to increase their non-agency market share, I am excited to introduce them to Deephaven’s flexible and competitive offerings,” said Fisher. “Deephaven leaders are highly respected within the non-agency industry for their innovation, their value-based channel partnerships, and their responsible credit strategies.”

“We are thrilled that Tim has joined us as correspondents seek out ways to penetrate the non-agency market,” said John Keratsis, who is President and Chief Executive Officer of Deephaven. “These correspondents know him well, and trust his growth-oriented insights.”

A former President of the Texas Mortgage Bankers Association, Mr. Fisher is a board member of Promise House, a nonprofit shelter focusing on youth homelessness. He holds a B.A. degree from Baylor University.