Top 30 Companies in Mortgage and Servicing

Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the November edition of MReport.

Headquarters: Claremont, NH

Contact: 800.639.2151; NFROnline.com

Leadership: Brad Cossingham, President and CEO; Margie Schagen, VP, Business Development; Chad Soppe, VP, Property Preservation

About: With over 31 years’ field service excellence, NFR offers superior inspection and preservation services protecting the properties and assets of clients nationwide. NFR also offers specialized services including business verification inspections, comprehensive insurance loss draft inspections of properties that have suffered an insurable loss, REO services, violation management, vacant property registrations, foreclosure registrations, and other special service requests. NFR is consistently ranked at the top of client stack rankings and is known for top quality and timely results.

Testimonial: “NFR is an excellent company to work for. They are focused on client needs, accuracy, timeliness, and satisfaction while taking care of their vendors.”

Year Established: 1989

Employees: 250

Additional Offices: Bradenton, FL

Staffing Stats: 77% of employees are women, 6% are minorities

Giving Back: ESGR Statement of Support for Veterans; Run/Walk against Domestic Abuse (annually); Community Back-to-School Backpack initiative (annually); major contributor to Claremont Maker Space, where members can learn how to use state-of-the-art tools to create; River Valley Community College Giving; Holiday Gifts for Children; Walk for Sullivan County Humane Society

Praise Corner:

Business of the Year 2017

Top 5 Fastest Growing Business in NH 2018

Benefits and Perks: Core team member benefits include work-from-home flexibility, 401(k), profit sharing, life insurance, health insurance, and paid vacation. Team member recognition includes company celebrations of career milestones, anniversaries, and promotions. NFR consistently nurtures talent within the teams. The leadership supports success and identifies strengths. Pre-COVID-19, NFR would host frequent outings or fun events within the office. Post-COVID-19 activities include Fun Friday Trivia, State of the State Letters, etc.

Headquarters: Valley View, OH

Contact: 800.852.8306; SafeguardProperties.com

Leadership: Alan Jaffa, CEO; Michael Greenbaum, COO; Joe Iafigliola, CFO

About: Safeguard Properties is a mortgage field services industry leader, inspecting and preserving vacant and foreclosed properties across the U.S. With a focus and investment in innovative technologies, Safeguard provides the highest quality service to clients by proactively developing industry best practices and quality control procedures. Safeguard prides itself in its dedication to working with community leaders and officials to eliminate blight and stabilize neighborhoods across the country.

Year Established: 1990

Employees: 500+

Staffing Stats: 63% of employees are women and/or minorities

Giving Back: American Cancer Society—Relay for Life; Cleveland Angels; Friendship Circle of Cleveland; Greater Cleveland Food Bank; Habitat for Humanity

Praise Corner:

Greater Cleveland Partnership: Best of Tech In-House 2020 finalist

InformationWeek Elite 100: recognized as a technology innovator

Medical Mutual Pillar Award Finalist: Employee-led Cares Committee, a finalist by Smart Business magazine for the Medical Mutual SHARE Award

Crain’s Cleveland Business FAST 50: recognized as one of the 50 fastest-growing companies in Northeast Ohio.

Weatherhead 100 Award: recognizes and encourages the truest spirit of entrepreneurialism in Northeast Ohio; awarded 17 years straight; in 2010 and 2011, received the organization’s top award

Benefits and Perks: Safeguard offers a goal-oriented platform for employees to track their tasks and successes throughout the year. The company also offers ongoing training opportunities, both online and in person, in addition to offering potential and current employees the opportunity to grow in their roles through the year-long Managers in Training and Emerging Leaders programs, which help the associate grow through hands-on and research-based learning. The employee-run Spirit Committee offers activities for all associates, and Safeguard also has an in-house workout facility that offers regular classes and a cafeteria that is open for all shifts.

Click here to read the full list on the digital version of MReport's November issue.