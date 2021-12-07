OpenClose Names April Cave Director of Implementation Services

OpenClose, leading fintech provider of mortgage software solutions for banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders, has named April Cave as Director of Implementation Services.

In her new role, Cave will be responsible for leading our implementation team and the overall implementation strategy for our suite of digital lending software. With the mindset of, “Increased client adoption drives implementation strategy and process,” Cave joined OpenClose in 2019 as an Integration Specialist. Having a keen ability to anticipate and fulfill client needs, she was immediately recognized for her deep understanding of mortgage technology and lending operations workflow. In 2020, Cave was recognized by National Mortgage Professional as a 40 Under 40 Influential Achiever.

“OpenClose is an exciting, fast-paced, innovative environment with a customer first culture. I’ve enjoyed helping expand our client base and increase lender capabilities,” said Cave. “Now, I am leading a team to drive efficient implementation of our platform. It is incredibly rewarding to work with clients of all sizes with various needs and see the positive impact that our platform provides.”

Recently recognized as one of the fastest-growing, privately held companies in America, OpenClose earned a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 List that has also featured Microsoft, Patagonia, Intuit and Under Armour as previous list honorees. Tremendous, continuous growth and an aggressive direction have provided new leadership opportunities within the company that Cave will now implement and apply.

“I am excited to see how April’s ideas, leadership and mentoring will drive consistency, efficiency and success of our implementation team and provide our clients with next generation technology,” said Kelly. “As we continue to achieve remarkable growth, we always look to align our talent with advancement opportunities that meet the desired career trajectory of our team. We are thrilled to promote April to this role where she will represent OpenClose with all of our clients.”