LoanLogics Names New Chief Revenue Officer

LoanLogics, a recognized leader in loan quality technology for mortgage manufacturing and loan acquisition, announced Quinn Thomas has joined the company as CRO.

"I'm delighted to be joining such a vibrant and talented team at LoanLogics," Thomas said. "I look forward to leveraging my diverse background to improve the effectiveness of all our sales channels."

Thomas will be responsible for establishing and developing ongoing relationships with LoanLogics' largest enterprise clients as well as leading the company's sales, marketing, account management and audit operations.

"Quinn will play a critical role in LoanLogics' success," LoanLogics CEO Bill Neville said. "We're confident his experience building a positive sales culture will ensure our continued growth and competitiveness."

Thomas has more than 30 years of experience in sales, mostly for financial services companies, and has demonstrated success in multiple highly competitive industries. He joins LoanLogics from Deluxe Corp., where he was VP of Sales in the company’s payments division. Previously, he held executive sales positions at several companies, including LexisNexis (formerly known as ChoicePoint) and CheckFree Corp. (now part of Fiserv). Thomas earned a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of New Hampshire-Plymouth.