Stewart Title Goes Digital with Acquisition of NotaryCam

Stewart Information Services Corporation, a global real estate services company, announced its acquisition of NotaryCam, a leader in online notarization and original provider of mortgage eClosing solutions.

“Stewart and NotaryCam have been partners for years in the digital and eClosing space, leading innovation and change for real estate closings across the country,” Stewart CEO Fred Eppinger said in the acquisition announcement. “Together, we will be able to offer customers a suite of new and enhanced customer-centric tools and solutions that will further enhance our secure notarization and eClosing processes.”

Eppinger added: “Coupled with our recent CertifID partnership, we are keenly focused on enhancing our customer service capabilities with exciting developments to come.”

Since its founding, NotaryCam has developed a reputation for delivering a secure and efficient notarization and eClosing experience for consumers around the world. Stewart aims to create a superior customer experience and help revolutionize the real estate industry by combining its “best-in-class digital solutions” with NotaryCam’s service, security, and customized solutions.

“NotaryCam has seen significant growth and adoption over the years, specifically with forward-thinking industry partners like Stewart Title,” Rick Triola, NotaryCam Founder said. “We take the next step in expanding our customer-centric culture to service our individual and enterprise-level customers, across all industries along with the Real Estate industry, by joining Fred and the Stewart team.”

NotaryCam’s products and services enable organizations with RON capabilities across industries and geographies. The platform supports RON, RIN, Hybrid, including attorney-state closings, and combines a flexible workflow for document recording and identity verification, security, and customer convenience.

NotaryCam is approved by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, MISMO, and many Fortune 500 companies. It handles requests for remote online notarizations in all 50 states and more than 145 countries. This acquisition will be immediately accretive for Stewart and expands the company’s customer base to include other non-real estate-related financial services companies and industries.

“Since completing the first-ever purchase and sale mortgage transaction via Remote Online Notarization (RON) in Virginia with Stewart, we have remained strong partners in leading change in the industry,” Triola said. “Now with our pioneering and global leading technology and expertise, combined with Stewart’s financial strength, brand name, and resources, we can become the premier, go-to provider of all things RON.”