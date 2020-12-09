Top 30 Companies in Mortgage and Servicing

Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the November edition of MReport.

Headquarters: Irvine, CA

Contact: 949.502.8300; ATTOMData.com

Leadership: Rob Barber, CEO; Todd Teta, Chief Product & Technology Officer

About: ATTOM Data Solutions provides premium property data to power products

that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency, and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99% of the nation’s population.

Year Established: 2016

Employees: 103

Additional Offices: Dallas; San Diego; Woodbridge, CT

Staffing Stats: 36% of employees are women, 35% of employees are minorities

Testimonial: "ATTOM promotes an innovative work environment and encourages a forward-looking mindset." —Andy, Engineer

Giving Back:

Adopt A Famil

Girls Inc.

Second Harvest Food Bank

Praise Corner:

American Business Awards Stevie Winner

RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker

Benefits and Perks: ATTOM Data Solutions employees are encouraged to broaden their minds with company-paid courses and/or seminars to strengthen their skill set or learn new ones. ATTOM provides advance notice of open positions for internal candidates. The company also encourages cross-departmental communication and collaboration. ATTOM’s internal philosophy encourages ingenuity, innovation, perseverance, accountability, and desire for excellence, guided by an ethical responsibility to offer valuable resources driven by the company’s passion for data innovation. ATTOM’s leadership team hosts quarterly all-hands virtual meetings, weekly guided meditation classes, weekly guided yoga classes, a virtual well-being program, stipends for home office supplies, monthly treats and gifts delivered to every employee, virtual team lunches, virtual happy hours, and continuous check-ins to ensure everyone’s well-being.

Headquarters: St. Petersburg, FL

Contact: 866.222.3370; eClarifire.com

Leadership: Jane Mason, Founder and CEO; Ann Underwood, CFO; Melissa Myers, VP of Business Solutions; Pam Donahue, VP of Operations; Richard Guerrero, Director of Risk and Compliance

About: Clarifire is a privately held, woman-owned technology company that offers business process automation software. Its SaaS software, CLARIFIRE®, automates workflows for financial services organizations, enabling them to work more efficiently and cost effectively while gaining competitive advantages. The company has over a decade’s experience in process automation proficiency and proven, dependable software delivery. Clarifire has pursued excellence through SOC2Type 2 audits, growing industry recognition and market share as a result. The company has been recognized on a consistent basis as a Cloud Top 500 Applications Vendor.

Year Established: 2007

Employees: 57

Staffing Stats: 44% of employees are women, 14% of employees are minorities

Giving Back:

CASA

Clearwater Free Clinic

Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Emory Transplant Center

Morton Plant Mease Foundation and Baycare Health System

Ronald McDonald House

University South Florida

Praise Corner:

Cloud Top 500 of Applications Vendors for three consecutive years

Progress in Lending Innovations Award (2020)

Mortgage Bankers Association’s 2020 Tech All-Star Award (Jane Mason) for outstanding contributions in mortgage technology

Benefits and Perks: Clarifire pays 90% of medical costs for employee plan premiums. The company also offers tuition reimbursement and a 401(k), matching up to 50% on 6% of contributions. Employee tenure is recognized every five years, and the Bravo Awards recognize two team members each quarter for their outstanding efforts and contributions. The management at Clarifire has created an environment for employees to flourish in their careers. While larger corporations offer multiple, formal career paths for employees to pursue, smaller businesses like Clarifire provide endless opportunities for skillset and career growth that extends beyond current roles within the organization. Through education reimbursement, career mobility, and management mentoring, employees are able to broaden their knowledge and extend their capabilities. Employees are referred to as “innovators” because of a shared passion for putting technology back into the hands of business leaders.

