Jenny Rhodes Tapped to Lead HR for PennyMac

PennyMac Financial Services has appointed Jenny Rhodes as its new Managing Director and Chief Human Resources Officer, leading PennyMac’s mission to attract, grow, and retain a diverse workforce.

Rhodes will be responsible for PennyMac’s recruiting, compensation and benefits, leadership and talent development, performance management, career pathing and succession planning, as well as shaping the firm’s foundational HR disciplines.

“PennyMac is pleased to welcome Jenny to our leadership team. Her expertise will be essential to our organization as we continue to evolve and advance our comprehensive human resource strategy,” said David Spector, Chairman and CEO at PennyMac. “Jenny’s highly collaborative nature and diverse skill set will lead our company in its efforts of cultivating a culture that focuses on realizing the potential of its talent.”

Rhodes joins PennyMac from PNC Bank, where she was SVP of Human Resources. In her nearly 18 years at PNC, Rhodes assumed progressive roles across multiple divisions and was most recently responsible for leading HR for PNC’s retail distribution, including branch banking, call center, small business banking, mortgage origination, investments, and operations, with an employee base of 23,000 team members.

“I am honored to become a part of PennyMac’s senior leadership team, where there will be opportunities to drive change and continue to promote an environment where people can do great things and thrive,” said Rhodes.

She began her career with GE Capital in its HR Leadership Program, where she benefited from rotational assignments in and outside of the HR function and earned a Six Sigma Black Belt.

