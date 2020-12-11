Mortgage Banking Businesses Awarded for Embracing Diversity

Seven mortgage bankers are being recognized as leaders in inclusion and diversity efforts. Yearly, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) spotlights companies that are outstanding in areas of organizational diversity and inclusion-and-outreach strategies.

Five Star Global's American Mortgage Diversity Council (AMDC) member Mr. Cooper Home Loans was one of three companies—along with United Nations Federal Credit Union, and Radian—to be awarded in the "organizational" category.

According to organizers, "The Organizational Diversity and Inclusion award celebrates company initiatives that were specifically developed and designed to increase diversity and inclusion within the leadership and employee base of member companies, thereby leading to a mortgage banking industry that may better reflect and understand its customers."

In a press release, the MBA said that Mr. Cooper's accolades stem from its initiative in creating an inclusive work environment and boosting employee engagement efforts.

"In light of recent social events, Mr. Cooper has fostered a robust support system that assists its employees to be open about their feelings and share their stories," said the MBA representatives.

The awards for 2020 are based on reviews by two groups of judges consisting of MBA's Diversity and Inclusion Committee members and other MBA staffers.

The nominees were divided into two groups based on company size and were scored by the quality of their overall submission; identification of a target audience and annual goals; demonstration of a tangible benefit to participants and the overall enterprise; the replicability of the program; and innovation/potential success in broadening the culture of the organization.

The MBA's Organizational Diversity and Inclusion Awardees included:

Mr. Cooper

United Nations Federal Credit Union

Radian

The awards for Market Outreach Strategies went to:

Banner Bank

Bank of America

FirstBank

Finicity

"We are now in the fifth year of recognizing companies that have gone above and beyond to cultivate a diverse and inclusive environment in their organizations," said Susan Stewart, 2021 MBA Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer at SWBC Mortgage Corporation. "I am confident that these programs will continue to push the industry forward in its commitment to diversity and inclusion."

AMDC promotes diversity and inclusion throughout the mortgage industry. Learn more, including how to become a member, on mortgagediversitycouncil.com.