AAG Appoint Kristina Larese as CCO

in Daily Dose, Featured, News 4 hours ago

American Advisors Group (AAG) has announced Kristina Larese as their new CCO, the latest phase in a series of leadership acquisitions as part of AAG's 2022 growth and expansion plan.

"Kristina brings the executive experience that we need to elevate our compliance needs," said Rick Lieber, AAG Chief Risk Officer. "As we continue to thrive and expand, our corporate necessities also grow, and this move ensures that we keep our standards up to par. We're excited to bring Kristina on board and look forward to seeing her plans come to fruition."

Prior to joining AAG, Kristina served as Head of Real Estate Servicing Business Risk and Controls for USAA. As a financial services executive, she has over 20 years of experience serving as in-house legal counsel to consumer financial services companies and banks, with a concentration on residential mortgage lending and servicing operations, secondary market transactions, corporate governance and customer service.

Larese is a graduate of Michigan State University where she received both a Juris Doctor and a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations and Economics.

About Author: Demetria Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for DS News and MReport, with more than six years of writing experience. She has served as Editor-in-Chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington. She has covered events such as the Byron Nelson, Pac-12 Conferences, the Women in Dallas Film Festival, to freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Texas, she is an avid jazz lover and reader. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
