loanDepot Appoints Bill Wied SVP and CFO

Leading mortgage lender loanDepot.com, a subsidiary of loanDepot Inc., announced that technology executive Bill Wied has joined the company as SVP and CFO.

"I'm thrilled to join Team loanDepot and have closely observed the company's astounding achievements in the hyper competitive mortgage lending space," said Wied. "Most important, I'm impressed with Anthony's vision and success in effectively developing and leveraging proprietary technology to better serve our customers throughout the homeownership journey. I'm excited to partner with George and the broader team to build upon this dynamic legacy and further revolutionize the mortgage lending industry to meet the changing expectations of consumers."

Adding a leader of Wied's caliber and experience, following the appointment of George Brady earlier this year, underscores the company's success in attracting the nation's top technology talent while fostering a strong culture of innovation and technical excellence. Wied, who reports to Brady, brings a nearly 30-year track record of technology, innovation and leadership across a variety of respected global financial technology firms, including Bank of America, Paymetric and Worldpay. He was most recently chief technology officer at FIS, where he led a comprehensive transformation of that company's global money movement capability.

"Delivering a seamless, best-in-class digital mortgage experience through unparalleled technology is our number one goal," said Brady. "Bill's reputation and proven leadership across a range of innovative products and technologies, and his experience at all levels of strategic planning, product engineering and organizational development, make him an incredible asset to our team. His passion for loanDepot's technological vision of continuous innovation and excellence will play a critical role in our ongoing pursuit to transform the entire home ownership journey."

Wied's appointment will build on the company's long-term commitment to technology excellence, further simplifying the mortgage process and delivering seamless solutions to customers and loan originators. His proven leadership over a wide range of products and technologies, along with his experience in all levels of strategic planning, product engineering, organizational development, and risk management will apply to the use of the digital platform mello.

"We founded our company with the laser-focused goal of creating an optimized, seamless digital experience that would exceed the expectations of today's digital-savvy customer," said Founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh. "To that end, we have invested heavily to create our proprietary mello platform, which has been carefully engineered to bring our goal to fruition. We've assembled the greatest minds in technology, including our CDO George Brady and now CTO Bill Wied, to continue to build on this legacy as we double down on our commitment to technology and innovation."