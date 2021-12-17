Tyler Tullis Appointed Sales Manager of Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage has announced the addition of Tyler Tullis as a Producing Area Sales Manager, serving the southern Alabama and the Florida panhandle markets.

“I am thrilled to join the UHM team, which is known for its outstanding culture,” said Tullis. “I look forward to utilizing UHM’s industry-leading technology and partner support to ensure that all UHM customers receive a world-class home buying experience.”

As Producing Area Sales Manager, Tullis will be responsible for growth and business development in the growing Southeastern market. His responsibilities will also include recruiting new loan originators, and building UHM’s brand awareness.

“Tyler is going to be a great addition to our team,” said Bill Cosgrove, President and CEO of Union Home Mortgage. “His experience and proven ability to serve customers is exactly what our organization needs as we continue to expand into this exciting market.”

The inclusion of Tullis along with his tenured experience in sales and knowledge of the mortgage industry, will offer great benefit to the UHM team. Tullis has more than two decades of mortgage industry experience as both an originator and a sales leader. Prior to joining UHM, he served as an SVP–Area Mortgage Sales Manager at BBVA. Tullis also worked as a Branch Manager at both Hometown Lenders and Wells Fargo Financial.