Home >> Daily Dose >> Tyler Tullis Appointed Sales Manager of Union Home Mortgage
Print This Post Print This Post

Tyler Tullis Appointed Sales Manager of Union Home Mortgage

in Daily Dose, Featured, News 7 hours ago 52 Views

Union Home Mortgage has announced the addition of Tyler Tullis as a Producing Area Sales Manager, serving the southern Alabama and the Florida panhandle markets.

“I am thrilled to join the UHM team, which is known for its outstanding culture,” said Tullis. “I look forward to utilizing UHM’s industry-leading technology and partner support to ensure that all UHM customers receive a world-class home buying experience.”

As Producing Area Sales Manager, Tullis will be responsible for growth and business development in the growing Southeastern market. His responsibilities will also include recruiting new loan originators, and building UHM’s brand awareness.

“Tyler is going to be a great addition to our team,” said Bill Cosgrove, President and CEO of Union Home Mortgage. “His experience and proven ability to serve customers is exactly what our organization needs as we continue to expand into this exciting market.”

The inclusion of Tullis along with his tenured experience in sales and knowledge of the mortgage industry, will offer great benefit to the UHM team. Tullis has more than two decades of mortgage industry experience as both an originator and a sales leader. Prior to joining UHM, he served as an SVP–Area Mortgage Sales Manager at BBVA. Tullis also worked as a Branch Manager at both Hometown Lenders and Wells Fargo Financial.

Tagged with:

About Author: Demetria Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for DS News and MReport, with more than six years of writing experience. She has served as Editor-in-Chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington. She has covered events such as the Byron Nelson, Pac-12 Conferences, the Women in Dallas Film Festival, to freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Texas, she is an avid jazz lover and reader. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Freddie Mac Survey: Ripples From the Fed Announcement

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell has reinforced the Fed’s intent to accelerate its tapering actions, resulting in an upward climb in mortgage rates. Here’s what else Freddie Mac’s latest Mortgage Market Survey reveals.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.