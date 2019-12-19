Wells Fargo, Habitat for Humanity Reviving Homeownership

Wells Fargo is partnering with Habitat for Humanity on a number of revitalization and housing assistance programs, including those aimed at keeping homeowners in their homes. In 2019, Wells Fargo donated $10.7 million directly to local Habitat organizations and has committed $89.4 million to Habitat for Humanity since 2010. Wells Fargo has also pledged to donate $1 billion to address the housing affordability crisis over the next six years.

“Housing affordability is a major issue affecting communities across the U.S., as far too many families struggle with the burden of paying half or more of their household incomes to keep a roof over their heads,” said Brandee McHale, head of corporate philanthropy at Wells Fargo. “As we work together to create innovative solutions, we are also focused on revitalizing existing housing inventory by supporting advocacy work such as Cost of Home and projects like CAPABLE, which preserves dignity for seniors as they age in place.”

Habitat’s CAPABLE Program is designed to keep older homeowners in their homes through home repairs ranging from minor fixes to major repairs, such as roof repairs and plumbing.

Part of the partnership will also include neighborhood revitalization, as Wells Fargo team member volunteers will work alongside residents in five communities in California, Colorado, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia on projects, including making repairs to existing homes and constructing new homes on abandoned lots.

Wells Fargo will also be supporting Habitat’s Cost of Home campaign, which seeks to find solutions and help create policies through volunteers, community members and partners throughout the U.S.

“Having generous partners like Wells Fargo is so important as we work to help families and communities improve their shelter conditions,” said Julie Laird Davis, Habitat’s VP of corporate partnerships and cause marketing. “We are so grateful for the Wells Fargo partnership and the impact that will be made across the country.”