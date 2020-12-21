Home >> Daily Dose >> Embracing Disruption as ‘Opportunity for Change’
Print This Post Print This Post

Embracing Disruption as ‘Opportunity for Change’

in Daily Dose, Data, Featured, News 2 days ago 156 Views

tech, computer, technologyThe COVID-19 crisis changed every aspect of American life. The property/financial-data analysts at CoreLogic examined how, specifically, the pandemic affected real estate and the housing economy in 2020 and how the industry's response to sudden challenges is likely to shape the coming year.

In its white paper entitled, "Modernizing the Housing Economy," CoreLogic addressed the myriad ways the health crisis has been "a catalyst for change."

"The pandemic is challenging the real estate, lending, and insurance industries to set new standards on safety, as well as to effectively manage the property ecosystem—to think differently and embrace the disruption as an opportunity for change," the authors said. "While many of the ripple effects of COVID-19 have been, and continue to be, devastating for so many, it has also demanded a paradigm shift for the better within the real estate, lending, and insurance spaces."

The authors go on to conclude that many technological advancements made in response to the crisis will be "permanent industry changes, ultimately reshaping the way the real estate ecosystem conducts business."

For example, national health guidelines related to COVID-19 made digital homebuying solutions essential.

Video volume and 3D model usage were up 141% and 76% respectively compared to 2019, CoreLogic reported, and its own PropertyAssist has completed more than 10,000 virtual appraisals since April. Researchers say to expect these investments to continue to grow in 2021 with the resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

CoreLogic's study showed that, despite a blip in April, purchase mortgages in 2020 rose to their highest levels in 15 years—and purchase and refinancing originations are at the highest level ever. However, the researchers noted, with persistently high unemployment, serious delinquencies are expected to rise 4x by November 2021, which would account for more than 2 million homeowners falling into delinquency.

"With the looming end to forbearance periods, we should see a continued investment in loan modification solutions," noted the authors, who go on to detail challenges—including safely showing homes on the market, verifying employment and income (with so many working remotely), safely appraising homes, addressing "hidden" Homeowners Association (HOA) and Condo Owners Association (COA) liens, and insurance inspecting in a pandemic—and offer technological solutions through its new homebuying/selling tools.

Tagged with:

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media/Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

CARES Act Protections Extended For FHA-Backed Borrowers

The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and HUD announced, a few weeks following FHFA's similar announcement, the ...

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.