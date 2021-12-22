Homespire Mortgage Partners to Build Veteran Homes

Homespire Mortgage has partnered with Homes For Our Troops (HFOT), which builds and donates specially adapted homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans, enabling them to rebuild their lives, and support the mission of providing shelter for those in need.

“We are honored to support HFOT in its mission to help restore freedom and independence for our nation’s most severely injured veterans, empowering them to rebuild their lives,” said Michael Rappaport, President of Homespire Mortgage.

HFOT President and CEO Tom Landwermeyer also expressed the privilege of partnering with the renowned mortgage lender.

“Enthusiasm and support of companies like Homespire Mortgage help advance our important mission of building homes and restoring lives,” said Landwermeyer.

HFOT is committed to helping servicemembers who have been severely injured in the field of combat since September 11, 2001. By providing American Disability Act compliant, wheelchair accessible homes, the organization is helping to restore some of their freedom and independence while enabling them to focus on their family, recovery and rebuilding their lives. Since its 2004 inception, the organization has built over 320 homes nationwide for Veterans in the communities where they live and work.

As a proud Mission Partner for HFOT, Homespire’s $50,000 donation will help support the organization’s mission of building specially adapted custom homes, including one currently being built in Poolesville, Md. for Army Sergeant Emmanuel (Manny) Melendez-Diaz, a Veteran who uses a wheelchair due to a leg amputation. SGT Melendez-Diaz and his wife, Natibel, are ecstatic about the financial independence and peace of mind their specially constructed house will provide, including full wheelchair access to the yard and kitchen, which will remove many of the daily obstacles the Veteran faces in his present home.

Homespire recently participated in HFOT’s December 4th Volunteer Day event for SGT Melendez-Diaz’s new home, in which company volunteers worked together to lay the landscape around his future home. Homespire will also attend the final Key Ceremony slated for late January to join in officially welcoming the couple to their new home.

“We are tremendously grateful to those who sacrificed so much for us,” said Rappaport. “As mortgage professionals, we understand the significance of finding the perfect home, and through our partnership with HFOT, we are thankful for the opportunity to support Veterans like SGT. Melendez-Diaz to make that dream a reality.”