Guaranteed Rate Names New Divisional Managers

in Daily Dose, Featured, News, Origination

Ryan Ogata, new Divisional Manager overseeing Guaranteed Rate's Northwest market, and Tim Sorenson, Divisional Manager of the company's Southwest market

Guaranteed Rate  has announced the appointment of two new Divisional Managers to oversee operations in its Western markets.

Ryan Ogata will take on the role of Divisional Manager overseeing Guaranteed Rate's Northwest market, including AlaskaOregonWashington and Northern California. Ogata, who joined Guaranteed Rate in 2017 and served as a regional manager, steps into his new role with more than 20 years of mortgage industry experience. Under his leadership, Guaranteed Rate's loan volume in Northern California increased more than 600% over the last four years.

"Guaranteed Rate offers best-in-class technology, service and sales leadership, which allows our teams to expand their presence in our markets and better serve homebuyers throughout the entire mortgage process," said Ogata. "I'm excited to continue recruiting and developing top talent in sales and operations."

Tim Sorenson was named Divisional Manager of the company's Southwest market, including HawaiiUtahNevada and Southern California.

Sorenson, an industry veteran of more than 21 years, also joined the company in 2017, developing and leading top-performing teams as a regional manager.

"I'm most passionate about working with Guaranteed Rate to help my employees scale their business, reach their full potential and accomplish goals they never thought were possible," said Sorenson. "I strive to help create industry leaders who will continue propelling the company to even greater heights."

With the new shift in leadership, Pat Bolan, who is currently Guaranteed Rate's Divisional Manager leading the South Central states, will be expanding his territory to oversee sales in ColoradoIdahoMontanaNorth DakotaSouth DakotaWyoming and Nebraska.

About Author: Demetria Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for DS News and MReport, with more than six years of writing experience. She has served as Editor-in-Chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington. She has covered events such as the Byron Nelson, Pac-12 Conferences, the Women in Dallas Film Festival, to freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Texas, she is an avid jazz lover and reader. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
