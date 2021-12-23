Guaranteed Rate Names New Divisional Managers

Guaranteed Rate has announced the appointment of two new Divisional Managers to oversee operations in its Western markets.

Ryan Ogata will take on the role of Divisional Manager overseeing Guaranteed Rate's Northwest market, including Alaska, Oregon, Washington and Northern California. Ogata, who joined Guaranteed Rate in 2017 and served as a regional manager, steps into his new role with more than 20 years of mortgage industry experience. Under his leadership, Guaranteed Rate's loan volume in Northern California increased more than 600% over the last four years.

"Guaranteed Rate offers best-in-class technology, service and sales leadership, which allows our teams to expand their presence in our markets and better serve homebuyers throughout the entire mortgage process," said Ogata. "I'm excited to continue recruiting and developing top talent in sales and operations."

Tim Sorenson was named Divisional Manager of the company's Southwest market, including Hawaii, Utah, Nevada and Southern California.