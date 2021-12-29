Is the Home Buying Well Running Dry?

Redfin has reported that during the four-week period ending December 19, the median home sale price in the U.S. rose 15% year-over-year to an all-time high of $360,500. The median asking price of newly listed homes increased 14% year-over-year to $347,475, up 29% from 2019.

Meanwhile, pending home sales were up just 0.1% year-over-year, and up 46% compared to the same period in 2019. New listings of homes for sale were down 9% from a year earlier, but up 11% from 2019, marking the largest two-year increase since September.

And in a sign that inventory remains an issue for the market, active listings (the number of homes listed for sale at any point during the period) fell 26% year-over-year to an all-time low, down 45% from 2019.

"As the number of homes for sale drops to a new all-time low every week, homebuyers have a sense that the well is running dry," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Fewer homes are selling because of a lack of supply, while demand remains strong. That's why home prices continue to climb higher and higher. But once mortgage rates increase in 2022, I expect the rate of price growth to slow down significantly."

