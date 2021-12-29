Two Added to the radius financial Advisory Board

radius financial group inc. has added two to its Advisory Board, Jennifer Whip, Principal, Cambridge One LLC and Rob Chrisman, Founder, Chrisman LLC. The radius Advisory Board helps to shape new solutions and go-to-market strategies that meet the needs of customers, partners, and industry alike, at all stages of the traditional and digital journey.

Most recently, Whip was Managing Director for Garrett, McAuley & Co., a position she held following her retirement from a 26-year career at Fannie Mae. While at Fannie Mae, she was the lead executive responsible for driving the diversification and growth of its single-family business and expanding its offering of new products and tools to aid client success.

Whip currently serves on the Boards of Directors at Flagstar Bank in Troy, Michigan; Abacus Federal Savings Bank in New York, New York; and Chesmar Homes in Houston, Texas. She was also named in Diversity Journal's 2013 Women Worth Watching.

"We're honored to announce that Jennifer Whip has accepted our invitation to join the radius Advisory Board,” said Sarah Valentini, Co-Founder of radius financial group. “We're humbled to have such an accomplished group of leaders. Her expertise and worldwide reputation are unmatched."

Most know Chrisman from the mortgage commentary he sends out six days a week, but he began his career in mortgage banking—primarily capital markets—36 years ago in 1985 with First California Mortgage, assisting in Secondary Marketing until 1988, when he joined Tuttle & Co., a mortgage pipeline risk management firm. He was an Account Manager and Partner at Tuttle & Co. until 1996, when he moved to Scotland with his family for nine months.

He returned to the U.S. in mid-1997, and was responsible for secondary market operations for Standard Financial, a sub-prime lender in northern California. In late 1997, Chrisman was hired by CrossLand Mortgage to start and be the President of a sub-prime company named OnCall Mortgage (a division of CrossLand).

He then joined CMG Mortgage, as the Director of Secondary Marketing. In early 2003, he re-joined Tuttle Risk Management Services (TRMS), which became Compass Analytics—now Black Knight—providing mortgage pipeline risk management for mortgage companies and thrifts that seek to originate and sell loans into the secondary market.

In November of 2006, he left TRMS to become the Director of Capital Markets for RPM Mortgage, a retail residential lender, leaving there in late 2008 to focus not only on publishing a widely read daily market commentary on current mortgage events but also on his family.

"Rob's deep understanding of the mortgage capital markets, all things mortgage, and extensive industry network will be invaluable to radius as we grow forward,” said Keith Polaski, Co-Founder of radius financial group. “I'm an avid reader of Rob's daily newsletter, it's an honor to have him on our team and I look forward to working with him."

In addition to Whip and Chrisman, current radius Advisory Board members include: