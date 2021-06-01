RE/MAX Joins Forces With LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance

RE/MAX LLC has announced a new corporate sponsorship of The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, shoring up the RE/MAX's commitment to fair housing for all and promoting LGBTQ+ homeownership. Through this new relationship, RE/MAX agents of all identities will have access to training, resources, and networking as they strive to overcome obstacles around housing that continue to face the LGBTQ+ community.

It has been reported that the LGBTQ+ homeownership rate is currently 49%, far behind the U.S. average of 65%. Through housing policy advocacy and training efforts, the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance strives to change the statistics by ending discrimination and empowering all LGBTQ+ consumers on their journey of homeownership.

Since 2019, RE/MAX has been a member of the Business Coalition for the Equality Act, which supports legislation that would prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

"The RE/MAX sponsorship of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance is an important step in our continued work to end discrimination in the real estate process," said Mike Reagan, RE/MAX SVP, Industry Relations and Global Growth and Development. "RE/MAX celebrates the diversity to be found in our global network of nearly 140,000 real estate agents and is committed to serving as an advocate for both LGBTQ+ agents and consumers."

Since its founding in October 2020, the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance has grown to more than 50 chapters across 30 states.

"As we enter Pride Month, we are thrilled to welcome RE/MAX, one of the most recognizable brands in the real estate industry," says Ryan Weyandt, CEO of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. "While our community has made great strides since the 1969 Stonewall Riots launched the modern LGBTQ+ movement, we continue to fight to eliminate housing discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity at the federal level and in 27 states. We now add RE/MAX as another incredibly powerful voice to help The Alliance in our advocacy efforts, including helping increase LGBTQ+ homeownership rates and welcoming those in the community who want a real estate career."

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance joins organizations including the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA), the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), and the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAHREB), working with RE/MAX to break down barriers to homeownership and build a more inclusive real estate experience.