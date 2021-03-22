Home >> Featured >> Spruce Announces FlexClose Partnership
Print This Post Print This Post

Spruce Announces FlexClose Partnership

in Featured, journal, News 13 hours ago 65 Views

Proptech provider Spruce has announced an integration with FlexClose, a warehouse financing service from FirstFunding.

FlexClose Funding is a new process that enables certainty of funds, extended funding times, and cost savings for both lenders and borrowers. Through FlexClose, Spruce can closely integrate the escrow process with the warehouse lender—allowing loan funds to move outside of the Federal Reserve—resulting in longer business hours, lower risk, and reduced cost to lenders. In turn, settlement agents close transactions faster, while borrowers can avoid delays.

"FirstFunding is dedicated to being a valuable and forward-thinking funding partner," said Nate Clear, National Sales Manager at FirstFunding. "We're excited to work with Spruce and their tech-forward platform to reduce risk, save time, and lower costs and risks for lenders and borrowers alike. The integration alleviates much of the pressure that comes along with the closing of a purchase or refinance, adding more flexibility to an otherwise rigid process."

Spruce also recently announced SprucePowered, a title and closing services solution that enables proptech companies to form their own title agencies and control the entire transaction experience end-to-end.

 

Tagged with:

About Author: Eric Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Newark Is Helping Researchers Understand Minority-Homeownership Barriers

The city, where a larger percentage of Black and Latinx people own homes than their White counterparts, is the backdrop for studying the pandemic's economic impact on communities of color.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.