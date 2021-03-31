Home >> Featured >> Spruce Unveils New Automated Underwriting Tool
Print This Post Print This Post

Spruce Unveils New Automated Underwriting Tool

in Featured, journal, News 1 day ago 114 Views

Proptech provider Spruce has launched its new underwriting model, providing a fully underwritten title commitment in minutes. Spruce’s underwriting tool operates an automated title search and underwriting model for transactions, resulting in cost-savings and a reduction in multiple-day searches.

"The technological capabilities we've built at Spruce are fundamentally changing the way we process real estate transactions for the better," said Patrick Burns, CEO and Co-Founder of Spruce. "The demand for an automated, sophisticated, and predictable clear to close process is greater than ever as more companies are trying to give homeowners and investors a genuinely fairer deal."

The automated underwriting model is being launched in conjunction with Spruce's partnership with American Digital Title Insurance Company, which is owned by Digital Partners, a Munich Re company. Spruce also recently announced an integration with FlexClose, a warehouse financing service from FirstFunding.

Spruce's new automatic underwriting model was initially launched in Colorado and Arizona, with additional states to follow throughout 2021.

 

 

Tagged with:

About Author: Eric Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

diversity

Advisory Board of the AMDC: New Members and Positions

Three mortgage industry professionals have joined the American Mortgage Diversity Council's (AMDC) advisory board. Founded ...

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace.

To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.