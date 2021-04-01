Home >> Featured >> Angel Oak Commercial Strengthens Its West Coast Presence
Angel Oak Commercial Strengthens Its West Coast Presence

Featured, Headlines, News

Angel Oak Commercial Lending has bolstered its ranks with the additions of David Pike as Managing Director, and Bob Forsythe as Senior Managing Director.

Pike joins Angel Oak in its Newport Beach, California office, and will oversee lending operations and expansion along the West Coast. Pike has 20-plus years of experience in the commercial real estate sector, most recently as Managing Director for Cantor Commercial Real Estate.

“Over the past several months, Angel Oak has rapidly expanded its commercial lending program, and I am eager to work alongside such a talented and driven team,” said Pike. “There is tremendous opportunity in the Western half of the U.S. I look forward to bringing the innovative loan solutions Angel Oak offers to new and existing borrowers as we expand.”

Forsythe will also operate out of the Newport Beach office, leading Angel Oak’s small-balance loan program. Forsythe brings more than 30 years of experience to Angel Oak, most recently as the Founding Principal of Pacific West CDC. Prior to that, he served as Chief Operating Officer of Lehman Brothers Small Business Finance.

“I am excited to join Angel Oak Commercial Lending, and build out an incredible wholesale division that combines the technological expertise Angel Oak offers with dynamic products and services for borrowers,” said Forsythe.

Both Pike and Forsythe will report to Angel Oak Commercial Lending Co-Presidents Nik Chillar and Rick Gallitto.

“The talent we have recently added with David and Bob highlights our growth, and expansion as we continue to build out a robust team to meet our high-bar goals for 2021,” said Ben Easterlin, Head of Commercial Lending at Angel Oak. “From new technologies and initiatives, to securitizations and wholesale efforts, we are excited about our future.”

