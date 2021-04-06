Home >> Daily Dose >> Plaza Home Mortgage Promotes Two Execs
Plaza Home Mortgage Promotes Two Execs

Plaza Home Mortgage has named Michael Fontaine as the company’s new Co-President (he will also continue as COO), and Michelle Richardson as the new SVP, CFO.

“The new leadership roles reflect Plaza’s strong growth and evolution,” said Kevin Parra, Plaza Home Mortgage Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman, who will now share the role of President with Fontaine. “I’m especially pleased to recognize the impressive achievements of Mike Fontaine and look forward to his continued contributions.”

Fontaine, who has been with Plaza for 17 years, had previously held the role of CFO. He is a member of the Freddie Mac Advisory Committee, the California Mortgage Bankers Association's Board of Directors, and holds the Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB) designation from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). A CPA, Fontaine holds a Bachelor's Degree in Management Science from the University of California, San Diego, and a Master's of Science Degree in Accountancy from San Diego State University.

Richardson has been with Plaza for two years, having joined the company as SVP of Treasury and Finance. Previously, she serves as VP of the Treasury for loanDepot, Senior Accounting Analyst at Icon Residential, and Product Administration Business Analyst/Lead of Bulk Purchasing & Data Integrity at IMPAC Mortgage.

