DocMagic and Secure Insight Partner on RON Education

DocMagic and Secure Insight have announced a centralized training program on remote online notarization (RON) technology and processes. The program establishes a database of notaries that have been trained and certified on DocMagic’s Total eClose platform.

“Ultimately, this partnership creates a better RON process for lenders and borrowers alike, benefiting all users involved in the eClosing process,” said Dominic Iannitti, President and CEO of DocMagic. “Lenders are operating at maximum capacity right now with an influx of mortgage applications that they must ultimately close on as efficiently as possible amid heavy loan volume. Our new certification process will ensure lenders that RON eClosings will be handled quickly and efficiently by a ready supply of proficient eNotaries.”

Secure Insight has an extensive database of notaries that can be accessed to locate notarial agents qualified to complete compliant eClosings using RON technology. By joining forces, DocMagic offers the technology and Secure Insight provides a unique database and individual training for notaries.

“One of the primary challenges in facilitating RON transactions is that lenders are hesitant to entrust the closing process with a notary that may be ill-equipped to effectively perform an eClose transaction,” said Andrew Liput, CEO at Secure Insight. “Teaming with DocMagic allows us to identify properly licensed, experienced and trained professionals whom lenders will feel comfortable leveraging to perform the specialized functions surrounding these unique transactions.”