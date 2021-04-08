Stewart Acquires New Mexico-Based Title Firm

Stewart Title has acquired Santa Fe, New Mexico-based Prima Title, LLC and the employment of the Prima team.

“As we continue to execute on our strategy of building out and prioritizing strengthening our local markets, the addition of the Prima team in Santa Fe makes us the leader in the local market,” said Ryan Swed, Group Senior Vice President, Stewart Title. “They have built strong real estate relationships, are known for excellent service, and I couldn’t be more excited to add their industry experience and talent to the Stewart family in New Mexico.”

Stewart continues to grow with this latest addition of the Prima team, after the recent acquisition of A.S.K. Services, Inc., a provider of search and support services to the title industry. In addition, Stewart strengthened its Title Services team through the addition of Ana Villela-Murillo as Group VP for the Southeast, and added Peggy Sue Lane as SVP and Regional Manager of its Title Commercial Services team.

“For years, we have dedicated ourselves to providing Santa Fe with the highest caliber of title and closing services, building a solid reputation in the market and an employee culture of ownership that fits with Stewart’s vision,” said J. Michael Hyatt, General Counsel, Prima Title. “By joining Stewart, our employees and customers will greatly benefit from the security of Stewart’s financial strength, and the growth opportunities a solid national company can provide.”