Home >> Featured >> Stewart Acquires New Mexico-Based Title Firm
Print This Post Print This Post

Stewart Acquires New Mexico-Based Title Firm

in Featured, journal, News 23 hours ago 119 Views

Stewart Title has acquired Santa Fe, New Mexico-based Prima Title, LLC and the employment of the Prima team.

“As we continue to execute on our strategy of building out and prioritizing strengthening our local markets, the addition of the Prima team in Santa Fe makes us the leader in the local market,” said Ryan Swed, Group Senior Vice President, Stewart Title. “They have built strong real estate relationships, are known for excellent service, and I couldn’t be more excited to add their industry experience and talent to the Stewart family in New Mexico.”

Stewart continues to grow with this latest addition of the Prima team, after the recent acquisition of A.S.K. Services, Inc., a provider of search and support services to the title industry. In addition, Stewart strengthened its Title Services team through the addition of Ana Villela-Murillo as Group VP for the Southeast, and added Peggy Sue Lane as SVP and Regional Manager of its Title Commercial Services team.

“For years, we have dedicated ourselves to providing Santa Fe with the highest caliber of title and closing services, building a solid reputation in the market and an employee culture of ownership that fits with Stewart’s vision,” said J. Michael Hyatt, General Counsel, Prima Title. “By joining Stewart, our employees and customers will greatly benefit from the security of Stewart’s financial strength, and the growth opportunities a solid national company can provide.”

Tagged with:

About Author: Eric Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Tools of the Trade: Embracing the Digital Evolution

Editor's note: This article appears in the April 2021 MReport magazine, available here.  Loan officers—who ...

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace.

To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.