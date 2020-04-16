Home >> Daily Dose >> DS5: Challenges Facing Mortgage Lenders
DS5: Challenges Facing Mortgage Lenders

in Daily Dose, Featured, Media, News, Webcasts

The newest episode of DS5: Inside the Industry features exclusive interviews with Suzy Lindblom, COO for Planet Home Lending and a continuation of our discussion with ServiceMac CEO Robert Caruso.

Suzy Lindblom will tell us about the biggest challenges lenders are currently facing, as well as providing insights into ongoing efforts in some regions to move away from single-family zoning.

After that, the second half of our interview with Caruso will delve into why subservicers can be critical during times of unpredictable change, as well as which areas of technology development and innovation should servicers be prioritizing.

You can watch the full episode here or at the embed below.

Mike Albanese

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
