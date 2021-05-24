Gateway Mortgage Shows Support to Folds of Honor

Gateway Mortgage, a division of Gateway First Bank, has been a proud supporter of Folds of Honor since 2017. Gateway donates $5 for every mortgage loan closed through the 165 mortgage centers across the country. In 2020, Gateway donated $175,005—bringing the overall total to $366,450 since the partnership began almost four years ago.

Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization that provides educational scholarships to the families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the U.S. armed forces. Folds of Honor educational scholarships support private educational tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents.

In addition, a number of Gateway’s MLOs also make matching contributions to Folds of Honor.

“Our mission is to strengthen the communities we serve, and we are proud to support the military families who have made great sacrifices to protect our freedoms,” said Scott Gesell, CEO of Gateway. “We are also proud of our team members who have chosen to make matching contributions–we believe in giving back to our communities. We are honored to work with Folds of Honor, an organization that does so much for our country’s veterans and their communities.”

Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 29,000 scholarships in all 50 states and some U.S. territories, including approximately 4,500 in 2020 alone.