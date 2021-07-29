Cherry Creek Mortgage Names Lorie Helms CTO

Cherry Creek Mortgage has announced that Lorie Helms has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer, leading the company’s IT operations, software development, and project management teams. With more than 20 years in the mortgage industry, Helms has experience in mortgage loan origination, due diligence, servicing, and collateral management.

“Lorie's impressive technical background, combined with her business acumen and commitment to cross-functional teamwork, will lead us into the next generation of our technology systems,” said Rick Seehausen, President and COO of Cherry Creek Holdings Group.

Prior to joining Cherry Creek, Helms served as CIO at Covius (formerly LenderLive), where she managed the firm’s IT infrastructure, proprietary software development, business intelligence, and data security. Prior to that, she served as CTO at Stewart Lender Services (formerly Allonhill), responsible for the development of its proprietary due diligence and credit risk management systems, as well as oversight of IT infrastructure, reporting and data analytics. At Allonhill, Helms was recognized as a finalist for the Denver Business Journal Chief Information Officer Award, and at Covius, she was named one of the 30 Most Powerful Women in FinTech by the Progress in Lending Association.

“I am thrilled to be able to bring my passion for innovation to Cherry Creek as the company continues to expand across the nation,” Helms said.