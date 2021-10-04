Zulily To Donate To Habitat For Humanity

Early holiday shopping will pay off for the Habitat for Humanity as a new partnership with online retailer Zulily who will donate 1% of its eligible sales to the non-profit organization.

Throughout the month of October, Zulily will donate 1% of in-app sales of products under its “home” category to the non-profit whose mission it is to build affordable housing for those in need.

"Habitat's mission to reduce housing insecurity for all families is a critical mission, and more specifically, the fact that a large percentage of their endeavors support single moms struck a chord with us as we know that one's home is where our customers' hearts are and the life experiences shared and created in a loving, livable home are foundational," said Kate Aulabaugh, Zulily's Home & Style Expert. "Since we know Zulily shoppers are shopping earlier than ever this holiday, this October, we will help deliver joy through giving. Now you can shop, save, and we give—we want to be a catalyst to help our customers make a positive difference in their communities."

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are 43.5 million moms in the U.S., which is Zulily’s target demographic. Zulily’s goal is to make it easy for moms to make a difference in their communities through small changes in their purchasing habits.

"We believe every product has a story and a human connection, and we aim to connect shoppers looking for a fun, unique shopping experience with an opportunity to forge strong relationships with our community at large," Aulabaugh continued. "But with relationships comes responsibility and for us, that responsibility has always meant making sure that these moments of joy also help build a better world."

According to research by Habitat for Humanity, 1-in-3 families were spending more than 30% of their income on housing before the COVID-19 pandemic while 1-in-7 were spending more than 50% of their monthly income on housing.

“Annually, Habitat builds and repairs 10,000 homes on average, of which 60% are led by moms as heads of households, i.e. nearly 25% of families have moms with kids or are expectant mothers,” the press release said. “Bringing housing costs to an affordable level can make all the difference in the life—and future—of a family as an affordable, quality home is critical to a family's well-being—physically, mentally, economically, and developmentally.”

Shoppers can participate in Zulily’s “Home Is Where The Heart Is” fundraiser until October 31. For more information on what qualifies as an eligible purchase, visit Zulily’s blog here.