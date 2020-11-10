Risk Assessment’s New “Playing Field”

Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the November edition of MReport, out now.

When the COVID-19 pandemic took root in the U.S. in March, the mortgage industry was initially apprehensive over the prospect of an economic shutdown.

“No one had any idea as to what was going to happen with real estate appreciation or depreciation early on,” recalled William J. Tessar, CEO at Civic Financial Services in Redondo Beach, California, adding that the worst of the industry’s fears, thankfully, did not materialize. “What manifested itself early on was that the real estate market was actually okay.”

While the housing market was spared the worst of the pandemic's trauma, mortgage lending underwent some significant adjustments. Joel Kan, AVP of Economic & Industry Forecasting at the Mortgage Bankers Association, acknowledged that the pandemic changed the playing field in terms of credit availability.

“Lenders have tightened credit,” Kan said. “We’re at our tightest credit supply since 2014 and 2015, and a lot of that tightening has been in jumbo and government.”

Kan noted that after the pandemic started to wreck the economy, lenders began to require “a little bit higher credit scores and a little bit lower LTV, relative to the pre-pandemic.” But he also observed that the protocols put in place in the aftermath of the Great Recession proved problematic with the ongoing crisis.

“There is certainly a lot more stringency in the underwriting process,” he continued. “For the last few years, documentation and communication have been a priority. We faced a problem in April and May when the lender needed to verify income or employment, but the borrower’s employer was closed or working remotely.”

The Forbearance Factor

Underwriters also faced a new hurdle when a sudden wave of mortgage forbearance erupted as hundreds of thousands of Americans found themselves furloughed or laid off. One of the earliest federal initiatives to buffer the pandemic’s financial trauma was the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was signed into law on March 27. Under that law, homeowners with federally backed mortgages who were financially impacted by the pandemic could receive forbearance on all or part of their mortgage payments for up to 180 days. The CARES Act also offered qualified borrowers a forbearance extension for up to 180 days.

“What underwriters are concerned about is people being in forbearance and it is not showing up on their credit report,” said Rocke Andrews, broker-owner of Tucson-based Lending Arizona LLC and Past-President of the National Association of Mortgage Brokers. “Because the intent of the original legislation was that it doesn’t adversely affect your credit. What underwriters are doing now is saying, ‘Okay, if it doesn’t show up late on your credit report, we want to get a payment history showing that you haven’t missed any payments, as well as canceled checks.’ They’re making sure about all that has been met.”

The CARES Act provision on forbearance created some problems that its authors may not have considered. “When the CARES Act came out, it granted forbearance with-out a proof of hardship,” recalled Bill Lowman, President and CEO of American Pacific Mortgage in Roseville, California. “We saw lenders make some adjustments to their minimum FICO score–and it was somewhat product related. For example, on bond loans, we raised our minimum FICO score to 640 on bond loans—one reason was because our warehouse bank, where we funded those loans, raised their FICO score to 640. It takes a long time for those loans to get purchased, and if a bor-rower closed their loan and then asked for forbearance, a lender would not be able to sell that loan for a period of time because of the borrower being in forbear-ance.”

Lowman highlighted that bor-rowers employed in sectors that were especially hard-hit in the pandemic often created the greatest challenges for underwriters.

“For example, someone in the hospitality industry that might have had great income when they showed you their 2019 W2,” he said. “But for their work in 2020, their current income might be significantly less than what they were historically making because of the impact the hospitality industry was taking and still continues to take, I would say the same is true for people that are working in restaurants. So, income and employment qualifications for certain jobs within certain industries became harder and lenders had to pay more attention to and scrutinize more than before.”

Julie Davis, VP/National Underwriting Manager at Cherry Creek Mortgage in Greenwood, Colorado, also reported under-writers taking more time to verify data.

“We have to dig a little further than we normally do,” Davis said. Besides tax returns, Davis said her company gathers P&L and business bank statements for the prior two months for self-employed borrowers to determine the effect of COVID-19 on the borrower’s business.

As for borrowers who are part of a larger workforce, the company's underwriters need to manage the pandemic by making sure that people applying for loans are still on the job by their closing date. “We are conducting a three-day verbal employment verification prior to closing,” David said.

Also, in reference to wildfires that have destroyed large sections of California and other western states, location of homes is a factor in underwriting the loans. “We have to verify that the house is not 10 miles from any one fire,” Davis said.

The verification process became even more thorough at Inlanta Mortgage. Paul Buege, COO at the Pewaukee, Wisconsin-headquartered company, had the company’s underwriters follow up on their initial verifications to ensure borrowers still qualified for the mortgage.

“The country is seeing unprecedented unemployment numbers,” he said. “Somebody could be employed on Tuesday and think they’re closing on Thursday but then lose their job on Wednesday. So, we instituted a few more checkpoints.”

Among the checkpoints at Inlanta are a series of questions for the borrower, ranging from potential changes in income and job status to whether they’ve filed for forbearance.

“If the customer answers yes to any of those questions, the file rolls back to underwriting to validate those changes and ensure that the borrower still qualifies,” Buege said. “In addition, we realize that some people may be working reduced hours. So, the last thing that we obtain from the consumer is their final pay stub. We have seen pay stubs come through which show that the customer is on reduced earnings—maybe it’s reduced hours, or maybe it’s a reduced hourly rate.”

A Year of Challenges

For Paul Anselmo, CEO at Evolve Mortgage Services in Frisco, Texas, the greatest challenge from the pandemic was ensuring that underwriters were not influenced by the uncertainty created during the crisis.

“We spend a lot of time with the underwriters to make sure that they are solid on their discipline—not so much the standards, but the discipline of underwriting,” he said. “In other words, it is not in their role to use anxiousness on the unpredictability of the future to begin to alter the way they look at credit. Credit for a consumer should always be tied to whether they have the capacity to have a job, their willingness to use credit acceptably, and to show they have the assets to enter into the transaction to buy or refinance a loan.”

One less headache for the underwriters, Anselmo added, was that the pandemic brought about a tsunami of radically different guidelines and rules that would scare lenders into thinking twice about pursuing transactions. Anselmo told MReport, “We have been able to implement system-driven rules-based logic to facilitate the interpretation and application of the different guidelines.”

He continued: “Are we getting more nervous about giving cash to consumers? The answer is no,” he said. “The same standards, the same program guidelines, are for the most part unchanged. There have been tweaks within various programs where maybe some of the documentation requirements have gotten a bit more restrictive. But, overall, the world of under-writing is pretty consistent to pre-pandemic.”

However, not everyone has been suffering financially during the pandemic. And for those with money in their wallet and eyes on the historically low interest rates for home loans, the lure of home-buying animated the purchase market.

In normal times, finding high-quality mortgage professionals to handle the workload is a serious task, Civic’s Tessar noted.

“The challenge in hiring under-writers or processors or anyone in operations is that all different lending channels are competing for the same people,” Tessar said. “And when you’re running at historic high refinances, it’s very tough. It’s not easy to find quality individuals.”

In the pandemic-era market, however, the hunt for more underwriters has been an obsession for many lenders.

“With the unprecedented low interest rate environment and the strong purchase market, the whole industry is over capacity right now,” Lowman said. “We hired a couple hundred people, and we are still looking to hire about 100 more people to keep up with it.”

“We’ve been hiring as many as we can, and we would love to hire more,” said Andrew Pohlmann, CMO at Stearns Lending in Lewisville, Texas, adding half-jokingly. “If you know any, please let us know.”

Pohlmann observed that it has become “exceedingly challenging in today’s market to find underwriters” because so many lenders are eager to add these professionals to their workforce. As a result, lenders have made finding under-writers to hire a major priority.

“Candidly, one of our best resources is our own employees,” Pohlmann said. “People know people who they’ve worked with in the past and can talk to them about coming to work for us. We also obviously have recruit-ers on staff and post on all of the job boards, and we also employ outside recruiters to try to bring people in. It’s challenging—every-one is looking because there is so much business right now that the competition to bring in talent is strong.”

Adding to the hiring challenge is the need for quality workers to handle a quantity of work that comes with often-onerous regulatory oversight.

“We are in an environment where there’s going to be greater scrutiny on manufacturing quality,” Pohlmann stated. “So, we have to be very careful about who we bring in, making sure that they are skilled and they know what they’re doing—particularly given how busy all of us are in the industry right now.”

Over at Evolve Mortgage Services, the company has been able to find an underwriter supply to keep up with lending demand. In the early stages of the pandemic, Evolve was able to find an ample supply of underwriters, which enabled them to rapidly scale. “Then the pay scale for underwriters got crazy,” Anselmo said. “Because we operate within our proprietary technology platform, we have been able to adapt and find additional efficiencies in productivity per underwriter.

“We doubled the size of our underwriting team this year,” Anselmo said. “Our company’s business doubled this year through adding new clients and our existing clients' volumes increasing, and that business has predominantly been in conform-ing traditional lending. We’re enjoying the fruits of the current market, which has super-low interest rates, and we’re helping many consumers better their financial profiles with lower payments through refinance. The housing market is very, very strong.”

Anselmo pointed to his company’s in-house underwriter trainee program as a tool to keep up with hiring demands, and he is actively hiring mortgage professionals from other sides of the industry for training.

“If there is somebody who’s processing or some other piece of the pipeline and really want to try their hand at becoming an underwriter, we put them in the underwriting trainee program,” he said.

Claudia Mobilia, SVP of Operations at Middletown, Rhode Island-headquartered Embrace Home Loans, noted that her company began hiring additional processors and closers in April, which she considered “a good foundation” for the expansion of the company’s underwriting team.

“As we moved further into the summer, we realized that we needed additional underwriters,” she recalled. “We wanted seasoned underwriters that could handle conventional or FHA loans. And then we also offered training for conventional under-writers so they could underwrite government loans. That has helped Embrace net more well-qualified underwriters.”

Mobilia added that her company was also open to hiring mortgage professionals from other areas of the mortgage industry and then train them as under-writers.

“Maybe there is somebody who’s in processing or some other piece of the pipeline and they really want to try their hand at becoming an underwriter,” she continued. “Embrace Home Loans put an underwriting trainee program in place, and 10 trainees—including five new hires and five internal promotions—are going through an underwriting protocol with our training department.”