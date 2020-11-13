Top 30 Companies in Mortgage and Servicing—Part 2

Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the November edition of MReport, out now.

Headquarters: Plano, TX

Contact: 703.556.3333; FGMC.com

Leadership: Aaron Samples, CEO; Sarah Gonzalez, COO

About: Licensed in 49 states and Washington, D.C., First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation (FGMC) is committed to always thinking outside the box and delivering the best possible experience for its lending partners and their borrowers. Through each of its origination channels (correspondent, wholesale, and retail), FGMC is committed to building strong relationships with customers and business partners while delivering innovative mortgage solutions.

Year Established: 1987

Employees: 598

Additional Offices: Charlotte, NC; Frederick, MD; Henderson, NV

Staffing Stats: 56% of employees are women and 39% of employees are minorities.

Giving Back:

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), which helps support abused or neglected children in foster care through their local chapters

Several fundraisers throughout the year including Back to School Shopping Funds, North Texas Giving Day, and Angel Tree Giving

Praise Corner:

2020 Top Mortgage Employer by NMP

2019 Top Mortgage Employer by NMP

2014 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies

2013 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies

2011 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies

Benefits and Perks: Team member benefits include: unlimited PTO for all exempt positions; Maverick Elite, an incentive program that recognizes the top performers in sales, operations, and shared services and rewards them with an all-expenses-paid company trip (Note: Due to COVID-19, the recipients will receive an alternative reward this year); Company-sponsored DoorDash DashPasses; Discounted tickets through Tickets at Work; and various wellness and exercise programs. The company also has a “Mortgage Maverick” culture that prioritizes empowering all employees to “Act Like an Owner,” increasing transparency, modernizing the brand, and always being innovative at work.

Headquarters: Mount Laurel, NJ

Contact: 856.380.9073; FreedomMortgage.com

Leadership: Stanley C. Middleman, President and CEO; Mike Patterson, COO

About: Freedom Mortgage is a non-bank, full-service mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels. One of the nation’s largest loan originators and servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is a leader in VA mortgage lending and one of the mortgage industry’s largest philanthropic supporters of the USO and military families. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment where its team members can thrive.

Year Established: 1990

Employees: 8,000

Additional Offices: Marlton, NJ; Fishers, IN; Jacksonville, FL

Giving Back:

USO Rucksacks to Backpacks—eight years in a row benefitting local USO chapters

Feeding America—national collection benefitting local food banks

Opens Doors Foundation—for family at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Habitat for Humanity

Homes for Our Troops

This Holiday’s Toy Drive benefits The Salvation Army and Toys for Tots

Praise Corner:

Top Workplaces NJ

Top Workplaces IN

Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies (six years in a row)

CEO won Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year for Financial Services Philadelphia

CEO named No. 5 Top CEO during 2020 by Glass Door

Benefits and Perks: Prior to COVID-19, Freedom Mortgage held many events including the annual Leadership Conference featuring A-list speakers and national recording acts; employees and sponsored traveled across the country to attend. The company also held fun philanthropic activities and engagement events throughout the year. These days, Freedom Mortgage hosts companywide virtual events including Heroes Awards, contests with prizes, and Virtual Town Halls. The October Town Hall was attended by over 6,600 employees. All employees were offered a free lunch through Grub-Hub. Employees stay connected through department events and a matrix of email messages, including video messages from the CEO. Our philanthropy has also transitioned to virtual events and giving. We continue with our Mentoring Program with pairs meeting virtually. The High-Flyer Reward & Recognition program transitioned from gift cards and crystal awards delivered and celebrated in the office to shipping crystals to winners’ home and adding a cash reward to their paycheck.

Click here to read the full list on the digital version of MReport's November issue.