Top 30 Companies in Mortgage and Servicing—Part 3

Headquarters: Dallas, TX

Contact: 469.549.2000; MrCooperGroup.com

Leadership: Jay Bray, Chairman & CEO; Christopher Marshall, Vice Chairman & CFO; Tony Ebers, COO

About: Mr. Cooper Group, Inc. provides quality servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper and Xome. Mr. Cooper provides homeowners with products, resources, and tools that put their home, rather than their loan, at the forefront, helping homeowners understand how to use their home as an asset. Xome provides technology and data-enhanced solutions to homebuyers, sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies.

Year Established: 1994

Employees: 9,000

Additional Offices: Santa Ana, CA; Longview, TX; Chandler, AZ

Staffing Stats: 56% of employees are women, 51% of employees are minorities

Giving Back: Habitat for Humanity; Junior Achievement; Mosaic Family Services; United Way; Vogel Alcove

Praise Corner:

Great Place to Work Certified (in 2019 and 2020)

MReport Top 25 Mortgage Companies to Work for (2018 and 2019)

2020 HousingWire Tech100 Winner (for both mortgage and real estate)

United Way Metropolitan Dallas Volunteer Organization of the Year in 2019

Corporate DiversityFIRST Leadership Award

Benefits and Perks: Mr. Cooper Group’s family planning programs include paid maternity and bonding leave to encourage time spent with employees’ newborn children, as well as support for team members who are expanding their families through surrogacy or adoption. Mr. Cooper’s Home Loan Program allows team members to buy a home or refinance with benefits including waived fees, discounted pricing, and down payment assistance. A Team Member Relief Fund provides cash grants to team members experiencing catastrophic and personal hardships to assist with the expense of basic life necessities. Team members receive eight hours of paid time off to participate in volunteer activities in addition to PTO and floating holidays to use throughout the year.

Headquarters: Fulton, MD;

Contact: 800.995.0341; NewDayUSA.com

Leadership: Rob Posner, CEO; Michael “Mo” Oursler, COO; Chao Deng, CFO

About: NewDay USA is a leading military membership-based mortgage lender that helps service members, veterans, and their families achieve the American Dream of homeownership and financial security. For over 20 years, NewDay’s purpose has been to improve the lives of veterans and their families by working tirelessly to make one million veterans homeowners. As one of the nation’s leading veteran mortgage companies, NewDay USA focuses exclusively on helping military personnel and veterans take advantage of their VA benefits.

Year Established: 1999

Employees: 737

Testimonial: “NewDay USA was my first experience working in the mortgage industry. Although I had no prior experience since I was a recent college graduate, I learned everything I needed to know through the company’s training program, NewDay USA University.”—Franco Greco, SVP of Loan Origination and Business Development

Giving Back: The Baltimore Station, Boulder Crest Retreat; The NewDay USA Foundation; Gold Star Scholarship; Wreaths Across America; Americans in Wartime Museum

Praise Corner:

Top Workplaces, Baltimore Sun

Top Entry Level Employers, CollegeGrad

America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Inc. 5000

Best Military Lender, National Mortgage Professional

Rising Stars, HousingWire

Benefits and Perks: NewDay USA employees begin their careers ahead of their peers with a $60,000 per year salary (plus uncapped bonuses). Sixty-two percent of employees buy their own home within the first three years of employment, uncommon for most companies. NewDay guides employees to be successful within their careers and in their personal lives by establishing daily, weekly, and monthly goals to motivate the workforce. Successful employees earn titles such as “Employee of the Week” and “Top Weekly Performers,” and are qualified to earn production and monthly bonuses. Top-performing employees are gifted with annual presidents club awards that include prizes such as Rolex watches, vacations, tickets to the Baltimore Ravens, and company-sponsored trips. In 2016, NewDay treated the team with a trip to the Super Bowl.

