Top 30 Companies in Mortgage and Servicing—Part 4

Headquarters: Meriden, CT

Contact: 888.966.9044; PlanetHomeLending.com

Leadership: Michael Dubeck, CEO and President; Suzy Lindblom, COO; Sandra Jarish, President

About: Planet Home Lending, LLC, is a nonbank, multichannel, mortgage lender and servicer designed to excel in all market cycles. Planet’s progressive business model allows its skilled leaders to seize opportunities, keep prices sharp, and apply ahead-of-the-curve methods. Planet’s growing $25 billion servicing portfolio helps its distributed retail branches post an 80% recapture rate. A seasoned operations team produces turn-times among the lowest in the industry. Its Correspondent channel is No. 7 in government and No. 15 overall.

Year Established: 2007

Employees: ~1,000

Additional Offices: Irving, TX; Santa Ana, CA; Columbia, MD

Testimonial: “One of the most important reasons Planet Home Lending keeps succeeding can be summed up in a single word: culture. There’s a sense that we’re really engaged in something together, a sense that is reinforced by not only internal promotions but by the intelligence and compassion with which leadership handled the shift to work-from-home during the pandemic.”—Lauren Reames, SVP, National Fulfillment

Giving Back:

Planet With a Purpose (Planet’s Social Responsibility platform)

National Forest Foundation (plants three trees for every loan originated)

Farmlink Project (connects farmers and their surplus food that would otherwise go to waste with local food banks)

Praise Corner:

Top Employer (National Mortgage Professional)

Best Military Lender (National Mortgage Professional)

Top 10 Large Mortgage Company for Customer Service (SocialSurvey)

No. 3 Fastest-Growing Lender (loanbundle.com)

MReport Top 25 Industry Leaders & Influencers

Benefits and Perks: Planet’s merit-based model offers associates career advancement based on initiative, drive, and commitment to learning. The company’s commitment to employee growth encompasses several initiatives, including pathways for people to upskill and a focus on internal promotions. Planet has onramps, mentors, and training for employees new to the industry. On-demand learning is open to anyone who wants to acquire new skills and knowledge.

Headquarters: San Diego, CA

Contact: 858.346.1208; PlazaHomeMortgage.com

Leadership: Kevin Parra, Co-Founder, Chairman, President & CEO; James Cutri, Co-Founder & Vice-Chairman; Michael Fontaine, COO & CFO

About: Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc. is a privately owned, full-service national correspondent and wholesale lender. Plaza is dedicated to building quality, long-term relationships with its correspondent and mortgage broker clients by offering a wide variety of loan programs and an exceptional client experience.

Year Established: 2000

Employees: 618

Additional Offices: Dallas, TX; Jacksonville, FL

Testimonial: “I’ve always felt I’m heard at Plaza, like my opinion really matters and that I can be a part of something so much bigger than just what my role represents.”—Lara Miramontes, National Correspondent, Senior Correspondent Sales Executive

Giving Back:

Susan G. Komen San Diego

Warrior Foundation Freedom Station

Red Autismo (a Los Cabos, Mexico-based nonprofit organization that provides alternative treatment options to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder [ASD] and support for their families)

American Red Cross (donated a new biomedical vehicle, monetary donations toward hurricane relief efforts

Feeding America

Other regional and local charities

Praise Corner:

Progress in Lending Sales Trailblazers

NEXT Powerhouse

National Mortgage Professional Best Military Lender

National Mortgage Professional Most Powerful Women in Banking

National Mortgage Professional Most Connected

Benefits and Perks: During the COVID-19 crisis, Plaza offers reimbursement for home Internet and personal mobile phone services. Plaza also offers an Associate Referral Program (ability to earn bonuses of up to $2,500). Associates receive 10 days of PTO, a generous 401(k) retirement savings plan, and four bonus hours of PTO for community service. Plaza has comprehensive rewards and recognition programs, including “Select Circle,” Plaza’s recognition program for excellence in sales performance; MVP awards; P.R.I.D.E. awards for delivering excellence in results; and service anniversary awards. Plaza offers career-development programs, continuing education support, coaching workshops, mentoring programs, leadership training certifications, and “Lunch & Learn” events.

