Top 30 Companies in Mortgage and Servicing—Part 5

Headquarters: South Windsor, CT

Contact: 860.432.5858; RCNCapital.com

Leadership: Jeffrey Tesch, CEO; Justin Parker, SVP, Treasury & Capital Markets; Deborah Ordille, VP of Lending

About: RCN Capital is a national, direct, private lender. RCN provides commercial loans for the purchase or refinance of non-owner occupied residential and commercial properties. The company specializes in short-term fix-and-flip financing as well as long-term rental financing for real estate investors. RCN lends to experienced real estate professionals, investors, and contractors throughout the country.

Year Established: 2010

Employees: 125

Additional Offices: Charlotte, NC

Staffing Stats: 43% of employees are women, 30% are minorities

Giving Back: Connecticut Children’s and DonorsChoose

Praise Corner:

Mortgage Professional America’s 2019 Top Mortgage Workplaces Award

NMP Top Mortgage Employer Award in 2015-2019

Pitbull Conference Rehab Lender of the Year Award 2017

National Alliance of Commercial Loan Brokers Best Broker Program in 2018

Benefits and Perks: RCN Capital offers employees 401(k) matching, as well as an on-site cafeteria offering free breakfast, lunch, and dinner when team members are not working remotely. The company helps track employee growth and provide further opportunities for advancement via monthly goal meetings, annual employee awards, employee mentorships, departmental “lunch and learn” events, and a virtual internal training platform. Other amenities include a game room with a pool table, video game consoles, and foosball, as well as an on-site farm with goats, chickens, pigs, and a llama, as well as fresh fruits and veggies. The company hosts quarterly team-building activities and annual team outings, as well as providing an on-site laundry room and gym.

Headquarters: Irvine, CA

Contact: 469.329.5029; RushmoreLM.com

Leadership: Terry L. Smith, CEO; Jocelyn Martin-Leano, President, Servicing Division; Patrick Reese, EVP, Rushmore Capital Markets

About: Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC is a multifaceted residential mortgage servicer and originator with lines of business that include special servicing, prime subservicing, and correspondent lending. Rushmore is dedicated to providing outstanding loan servicing and customer support with a commitment to ethical business practices. Its mission is to be a recognized industry leader, providing unmatched care for homeowners and investors through passionate associates who are devoted to service and integrity.

Year Established: 2010

Employees: 756

Additional Offices: Dallas; Oklahoma City; Pompano Beach, FL

Testimonial: “Rushmore is looking for individuals who go above and beyond their responsibilities and are able to find improvements within their work process. Rushmore is a company that highly values skill, mindset, and motivation and will reward those traits.”—Andrew Chang, AVP, Finance

Giving Back: Veterans Financial Services Advisory Council /Operation Homefront (several locations); Pitch in for Baseball and Softball; Carter BloodCare (Dallas); Rebuilding Together (several locations); Wreaths Across American (several locations)

Praise Corner:

FNMA Star Servicer; FHA Tier 1 Servicer

Approved successor servicer to many large financial institutions

Benefits and Perks: Rushmore provides company-provided equipment to work from home, as well as relocation assistance and an Employee Assistance Fund. The YouRock employee recognition portal allows employees to give each other kudos in a social media format. Rushmore also presents an annual Bright Ideas Award, recognizing employees who suggest process changes or innovations that improve operations. The company also presents service awards based on tenure and publishes a bi-annual company newsletter profiling employees throughout the company. New hires are invited to “Breakfast with the CEO” each quarter. The company also has a program called L.E.A.D.E.R., which utilizes development planning tools to identify and develop internal talent in order to encourage personal growth, identify skills that expand across departments, ensure the transition of tacit knowledge, and provide promotional opportunities.

