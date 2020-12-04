Top 30 Companies in Mortgage and Servicing—Part 11

Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the November edition of MReport, out now.

Headquarters: Jacksonville, FL

Contact: 888.934.3354; nationalagency.fnf.com

Leadership: Steve Day, President, National Agency Operations; John Obzud, Divisional Manager, Agency Operations; Rob Wineman, Divisional Manager, Agency Operations

About: Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company’s title insurance brands hold their own in any market and collectively issue more policies than any other company in the United States. They are complemented by nine mortgage and real estate services companies providing resources relied upon by eight out of 10 large lenders. Through six industry-leading real estate technology companies, FNF is dedicated to innovating and improving any size real estate and settlement service provider firm’s ability to run effectively and efficiently.

Year Established: 1847

Employees: 21,211

Additional Offices: Locations in all 50 states

Staffing Stats: 10% of the FNF Board of Directors are women, 25% of FNF's Executive Team are women, 66% of FNF's workforce are women

Giving Back:

ALTA Good Deeds Foundation

Habitat for Humanity

October Research NS3 Annual Make a Child Smile Outreach

United Way

Local operations donate thousands of hours annually to serve their communities, including feeding the hungry, volunteering at hometown charitable organizations, and fundraising for philanthropic efforts

Praise Corner:

Fortune® One of America’s Most Admired Companies

Forbes, One of the World’s Best Companies

Forbes, One of the Best Managed Companies in

America American Land Title Association 2020 Title Webbie Award

Benefits and Perks: Team members are eligible for an employee stock purchase plan, employee education reimbursement, and an employee discount program. Other programs include the Service Award Program, Leadership Program, Fraud Awareness Reward, Maverick Awards, Top Performers Awards Program, Annuals Sales, and an Escrow Recognition Program. Local operations reward their employees with time off, bonuses, special lunches, team outings, company picnics, among other incentives. Employee successes are featured in Brand News. High Fives publishes kudos the company has received from customers about specific employees.

Headquarters: Lewisville, TX

Contact: 813.387.1100; MCS360.com

Leadership: Caroline Reaves, CEO; John Maxwell, COO; Chad Mosley, Chief Relationship Officer

About: Mortgage Contracting Services, LLC (MCS), is a national provider of residential and commercial property services company founded in 1986. The company’s services include property inspections, property preservation, REO property maintenance, property registrations, HOA and utility services, steel security products, and other real estate-related services in all 50 states.

Year Established: 1986

Employees: 450

Additional Offices: Ruston, LA; Miami, FL; Tampa, FL

Staffing Stats: 63% of employees are women, 57% of employees are minorities

Giving Back:

Carrington Charitable Foundation

North Texas Patriot Anglers; Troop Rewards

Ruston, Louisiana’s 844th Engineer Company—Readiness Group

Veterans Financial Services Advisory Council

Praise Corner:

CEO Caroline Reaves honored with MReport’s Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award, 2019

CEO Caroline Reaves recognized as a 2018 Women of Influence

U.S. Office of the Secretary of Defense Patriotic Employer Award, 2019

Chief Relationship Officer Chad Mosley received Vanguard Award, 2017

COO John Maxwell received Insiders Award, 2017

Benefits and Perks: MCS has been offering the opportunity to work from home since March, and more than 95% of our workforce is currently taking advantage of that option. We have committed to continuing that option through the remainder of 2020. MCS has increased flex time benefits that allow employees even greater flexibility when choosing a work schedule that best fits their needs. MCS honors employees when they hit milestone anniversary years with cash awards and special recognition at company events. Nearly 100% of team leads, supervisors, and managers were promoted from within MCS, and the majority of the company’s executive leaders have been promoted from within as well. MCS offers training to get new hires up to speed quickly and a defined, purposeful career path for those who are interested in moving up within the company.

