Top 30 Companies in Mortgage and Servicing

Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the November edition of MReport. 

ServiceLink

Headquarters: Coraopolis, PA

Contact: 800.777.8759; svclnk.com

Leadership: Chris Azur, CEO; David Holland, CFO; Fred Egler, EVP & Managing Division Counsel; Kiran Vattem, EVP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer; Miriam Moore, Division President, Default Services; David Steinmetz, Division President, Origination Services

About: ServiceLink is a provider of digital mortgage services to the mortgage and finance industries. ServiceLink leads the way by delivering best-in-class technologies, a full product suite of services and proven experience, built on a foundation of quality, compliance, and service excellence. ServiceLink provides valuation, title and closing, and flood services to mortgage originators; and default valuation, integrated default title services, vendor invoicing, and claims audit services, as well as field services and auction services to mortgage servicers.

Testimonial: “My opinion is heard, and I’m able to shape and influence decisions that directly affect the business.”—Paul Ogden, IT

Year Established: 1967

Employees: 2,000

Additional Offices: Irvine, CA; Irving & Arlington, TX; Jacksonville, FL

Staffing Stats: 60% of employees are women, 48% of women in Director-level and above positions

Giving Back: The Folded Flag Foundation

Praise Corner: Pittsburgh Business Times CFO of the Year

Benefits and Perks: In addition to the ability to work from home, ServiceLink offers team members an employee discount program, virtual yoga classes, chair massages (pre-COVID-19), tuition reimbursement, and paid volunteering time. Recognition opportunities include the Champion Award, a peer-nominated award where employees are recognized for their display of corporate precepts; the Impact Award, profiles of employees who reach major milestones, and other employee awards. Other perks include the ServiceLink Mentoring Program and Learning Curve (online training courses for managers and/or employees that focus on developing new skills, leadership, etc.).

Aspen Grove Solutions

Headquarters: Frederick, MD

Contact: 240.345.3430; AspenGroveSolutions.com

Leadership: Sean Ryan, CEO; Mike McAuliffe, COO; Manjit Gill, CFO; lan Jaffa, CEO; Michael Greenbaum, COO; Joe Iafigliola, CFO

About: Founded in Boston, Aspen Grove Solutions help servicers manage the default life cycle (from 45 days delinquent) more efficiently and more cost-effectively. This includes a borrower engagement platform that is plug-and-play and can be white-labeled to digitize the borrower experience and drive best outcomes for all.

Year Established: 1997

Employees: 100

Staffing Stats: 30% of employees are women, 15% of employees are minorities

Giving Back:

  • Operation Homefront
  • Veterans Financial Services Advisory Council
  • During COVID-19 crisis, helped grassroots 3D-printing efforts to manufacture and distribute personal protection equipment to front-line workers.
  • Established, help run, and support Coder Dojo branch to help train and teach high-school kids computer coding skills
  • Aspen is Involved in numerous local charities, including helping to establish sports facilities for all members of the community

Praise Corner:

  • MReport Top 25 Fintech Innovators 2020
  • MReport Top 25 Industry Leaders 2019
  • 2012 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist
  • Deloitte Fast 50

Benefits and Perks: Aspen offers training with a focus on both soft skills and technical skills (over 10% of the staff are currently in MBA programs). In considering career paths, Aspen uses data including personality types, learning styles, and demographics, which, when mixed with scheduled one-on-ones with management, helps the company understand the needs of team members and work jointly with them to develop career paths that match their personal goals. Aspen also has a “Community of Practice” program in which seasoned team members meet with targeted groups to mentor and share information. Since COVID-19, Aspen has introduced online programs such as Mid-Week Mediation, Pilates and Yoga, online quizzes, scavenger hunts, and bingo. Other programs include death-in-service benefits and a complimentary and confidential Employee Assistance Program.

 

Click here to read the full list on the digital version of MReport's November issue.

