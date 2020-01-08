Home >> Headlines >> New CFO Announced for Amerifirst Financial Corporation
New CFO Announced for Amerifirst Financial Corporation

Amerifirst Home Mortgage, a division of Amerifirst Financial Corporation, announces the appointment of Robert Truitt as CFO. Truitt joined the company on January 1 and is based at the company’s headquarters in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Truitt most recently served as CFO of Flagstar Bank’s Mortgage Division where he oversaw financial statement preparation, budgeting, forecasting, regulatory reporting, risk management, and investor relations for a network of 88 retail locations and a wholesale network of approximately 2,000 third-party mortgage originators. He also oversaw recordkeeping for $204 billion in home loans servicing and subservicing.

Before this, he served as SVP at Citizens Bank, and held senior roles at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley. He holds a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) focused in finance, from the University of Connecticut, and a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Ramapo College of New Jersey.

“Rob is a recognized industry leader with expertise in financial analysis, forecasting and budgeting, strategic growth planning, capital management, and capital markets,” said Mark Jones, Co-CEO and Co-founder of Amerifirst Home Mortgage. “With Rob on board, we’re confident our financial future will remain strong as we continue to expand our footprint and provide opportunities for individuals and families to attain the American dream of homeownership, many for the first time.”

