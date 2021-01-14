Home >> Headlines >> Mid America Mortgage Expands Access to Down Payment Assistance
Mid America Mortgage Expands Access to Down Payment Assistance

in Headlines 12 hours ago 55 Views

Mid America Mortgage, Inc. announced it has added down payment assistance (DPA) to the slate of mortgage products and services offered through its correspondent division. This is an expansion of the DPA program Mid America created for its retail channel in 2019 in partnership with the Rosebud Economic Development Corporation.

“DPA programs are a vital tool for expanding mortgage credit access to creditworthy, cash-poor homebuyers,” said Mid America Owner and CEO Jeff Bode. “Given the success Mid America has experienced amongst its retail borrowers, we felt the time was right to expand this opportunity to our correspondent customers so that they, too, could help borrowers take advantage of the market’s low interest rates and begin their homeownership journey.”

The program combines an FHA-insured first mortgage with a five-year second lien up to 5% of the home’s purchase price. Borrowers can use the second-lien funds for their down payment and/or to cover closing costs. Interest does not accrue on the second lien, and borrowers do not need to make monthly payments on the second lien. If the borrower remains in the home and stays current on their first mortgage, the second lien is fully forgiven after five years.

“Mid America began this partnership with Rosebud a year ago to offer its direct borrowers another option to realize their dreams of homeownership. Now, by expanding this down payment assistance program to our correspondent platform, Mid America can broaden homeownership opportunities through our correspondent clients to help even more families make this dream a reality,” said Julas Hollie, National Sales Director of Mid America’s correspondent division.

About Author: David Wharton

David Wharton, Managing Editor at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has over 15 years of experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. Wharton and his family currently reside in Arlington, Texas. He can be reached at David.Wharton@theMReport.com.
