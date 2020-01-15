Home >> Headlines >> Digital Lending Company Names New COO
Print This Post Print This Post

Digital Lending Company Names New COO

in Headlines, News 6 hours ago 45 Views

David Aach

Blue Sage Solutions, developers of the Blue Sage Digital Lending Platform, the mortgage industry’s leading browser-based, end-to-end mortgage platform, announced today that David Aach has joined the company as chief operating officer. In this role he will focus on increasing the company’s relationships with industry partners, clients and prospects.

Prior to Blue Sage, Aach led the sales and marketing team as executive vice president of Docutech, helping the company more than double its revenue and become an industry leader in its field.  Before Docutech, Aach worked for 10 years at IBM Corp. as director and industry expert in its mortgage practice. He previously served as chief operating officer at Palisades Technology Partners, which was acquired by IBM in 2006. At Palisades he worked with its founder and president, Carmine Cacciavillani, who later then founded Blue Sage Solutions. 

“We are extremely pleased to have David joining Blue Sage,” said Cacciavillani, Blue Sage’s president. “We plan to leverage his extensive knowledge of the industry to better meet the needs of our customers. We are confident the addition of David to our team will significantly impact our ongoing growth and success moving forward.” 

“I am very excited to be back working with Carmine and with the Blue Sage team of professionals,” said Aach. “Their expertise, industry experience and innovative technologies will allow our clients to accelerate the growth of their business and reduce operating costs. I am looking forward to helping Blue Sage meet the market’s growing demand for its products and services.”

About Author: Mike Albanese

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Mortgage Applications Rise More than 30%

Click through to see what could have led to the highest purchase rate recorded in more than a decade.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.