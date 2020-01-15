Digital Lending Company Names New COO

Blue Sage Solutions, developers of the Blue Sage Digital Lending Platform, the mortgage industry’s leading browser-based, end-to-end mortgage platform, announced today that David Aach has joined the company as chief operating officer. In this role he will focus on increasing the company’s relationships with industry partners, clients and prospects.

Prior to Blue Sage, Aach led the sales and marketing team as executive vice president of Docutech, helping the company more than double its revenue and become an industry leader in its field. Before Docutech, Aach worked for 10 years at IBM Corp. as director and industry expert in its mortgage practice. He previously served as chief operating officer at Palisades Technology Partners, which was acquired by IBM in 2006. At Palisades he worked with its founder and president, Carmine Cacciavillani, who later then founded Blue Sage Solutions.

“We are extremely pleased to have David joining Blue Sage,” said Cacciavillani, Blue Sage’s president. “We plan to leverage his extensive knowledge of the industry to better meet the needs of our customers. We are confident the addition of David to our team will significantly impact our ongoing growth and success moving forward.”

“I am very excited to be back working with Carmine and with the Blue Sage team of professionals,” said Aach. “Their expertise, industry experience and innovative technologies will allow our clients to accelerate the growth of their business and reduce operating costs. I am looking forward to helping Blue Sage meet the market’s growing demand for its products and services.”

