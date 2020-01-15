Industry Veteran to lead New loanDepot Location

loanDepot announced the opening of its first Utah location and the appointment of Dan Munford, a local mortgage industry veteran, to serve as Branch Manager. The strategic move marks the 223rd retail site for the nation’s second largest nonbank lender as the Company continues to expand its brick and mortar presence nationwide, with plans to open more locations across the state and assemble top local talent.

“We have assembled an outstanding team of local experts who are here to serve as trusted resources for Salt Lake City and surrounding community residents,” said Alec Hanson, loanDepot’s SVP of Production. “We pride ourselves with delighting our customers at every step of the mortgage process, and we look forward to assisting Utah families with their dreams of homeownership.”

loanDepot’s expansion into Utah is another example of the Company’s ongoing commitment to serving its customers in the way they would like to be served, whether that be in person or online. Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, loanDepot quickly became the nation’s second largest nonbank lender thanks to its customer-centric focus, and its sweeping investment in its proprietary mello™ technology. The Company also debuted the mello smartloan™, the industry’s first end-to-end fully digital loan that uses artificial intelligence to significantly reduce and, in some cases, eliminate the paperwork involved in the loan process.

Munford, who will oversee the Salt Lake City lending store, has more than 27 years of mortgage experience serving the Utah market. He has built a reputation for his expertise in lending, coaching, mortgage product and program knowledge and industry outlook. Joining him on the Utah team are Home Loan Strategists, Matt Harrison and Justin Williams; Loan Officer, Russ Wakefield; Internal Loan Consultant, Nicole Sorensen; and Production Assistant, Jessica Cole.

“I look forward to helping my team make an impact in the communities of Salt Lake City and beyond,” said Munford. “We are confident that our local expertise and our technology will make an impact for prospective home buyers.”