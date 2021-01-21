Home >> Headlines >> Amerifirst Financial Expands Bilingual Mortgage Services Division
Amerifirst Financial Expands Bilingual Mortgage Services Division

in Headlines 16 hours ago 87 Views

Amerifirst Financial Corporation announced the appointment of a mortgage industry veteran to its bilingual mortgage services divisionAmeriuno. In his new role as Managing Director, Andres ‘Andy’ Insua will lead efforts to expand homeownership opportunities for Hispanic community members throughout the country.

“We’re excited to have someone of Andy’s experience and caliber leading our team,” said Doug Long, Amerifirst Southeast Divisional President. “I’ve worked with Andy in the past and am confident of his abilities to build trust and meaningful relationships with our Spanish-speaking community in order to expand our national platform and help this growing population achieve the American dream of homeownership.”

Previously, Insua served in executive leadership roles, most recently as Regional Operating Partner with Supreme Lending where he was responsible for the start-up, strategy, and operations of the retail division. Before that, he held the position of Divisional President of Prospect Mortgage and was Senior Vice-President, Florida Head of Mortgage for Fifth Third Bank.

“For me, it’s like joining a family,” said Insua on his new role with Ameriuno. “My parents immigrated from Cuba in the early 1960s, and this is an opportunity for me to leverage my 30-year career in the mortgage industry to help bring value to a new generation of Hispanics who want to become homeowners.”

Ameriuno opened its doors in Winter Park, Florida, in August of 2020, to serve the needs of Orlando’s growing Hispanic population. As a full-service home loan center, it provides Spanish translation and resources for a wide range of purchase, refinance, renovation, and construction mortgage options. These include government-backed programs (FHA, USDA, and VA) that enable many renters to qualify for a home loan through flexible credit guidelines, low down payment options and lower overall costs.

Consumers can also access its Spanish-language website, Ameriuno.com to learn more about the homebuying process.

Long said that over the next 25 years, the Hispanic population will make up more than half of all new first time homebuyers in the United States. However, they face considerable hurdles including language barriers, information gaps about home buying and the mortgage qualification process, and lack of relationships and trust of financial institutions.

“We focus on helping our customers get ready to buy a home, and that sometimes takes six months to a year,” said Insua. “Our mission is to help our customers accomplish their dreams of homeownership through high trust relationships, educational programs and resources, and genuine community involvement. It’s what we do best.”

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media/Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.
