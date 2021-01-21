Home >> Headlines >> ReverseVision Announces New CEO Joe Langner
Print This Post Print This Post

ReverseVision Announces New CEO Joe Langner

in Headlines 15 hours ago 66 Views

ReverseVision, a national provider of Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage sales and origination technology, announced the promotion of its President Joe Langner to President and CEO. In this expanded role, Langner will lead ReverseVision’s mission to empower America’s seniors to use home equity as part of retirement finance.

Langner has more than 30 years’ executive experience driving growth at marquee mortgage technology and software companies. A former chief operating officer and chief sales officer at Ellie Mae, Langner was a member of the senior leadership team that substantially grew its market share leading up to the firm’s initial public offering in 2011. Previously, Langner has served as CEO at Blue Sage, a cloud-based, digital lending platform; president at PCLender, a Fiserv affiliate; EVP at Sage, a global leader in operations management technology; and SVP at Dun & Bradstreet, a global provider of business decisioning data and analytics.

Since joining ReverseVision as President in March 2020, Langner has initiated integrations that align its technology and services with forward lending workflows. Langner increased the company’s development and customer support staff by 25% and upgraded ReverseVision’s data centers in partnership with Amazon Web Services. In June, he recruited dedicated talent to expand its integration and API partner relationships. Last July he launched a complimentary consultation service to help lenders align their implementation of ReverseVision with their business goals.

“Having had the opportunity to interact directly with Joe during his time at Ellie Mae, I was tremendously excited to have him bring his energy, knowledge, and experience to ReverseVision. Joe is well-known and respected throughout the mortgage industry for his deep and technologically-grounded understanding of the digital mortgage ecosystem,” said Jeb Spencer, board chairman and managing partner of TVC Capital. “Joe has a keen aptitude for working closely with lenders to help them strategically grow their businesses with innovative, cost-effective and advanced software technologies.”

“My time at ReverseVision has only reinforced my conviction that both the mortgage industry and consumers would be best served by establishing HECMs and private reverse loans as foundational programs alongside traditional forward loans,” said Langner. “All of the 1.5 million senior consumers that take out a home loan each year deserve to be presented with a mortgage option that can also help them achieve their financial and retirement goals.”

John Button, former CEO, will continue to advise the corporate board as a member of the board of ReverseVision and represent ReverseVision in a range of industry organizations and events.

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media/Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning news, among others.
theMReport.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

FHFA Issues RFI on Impact of Natural Disaster Risk

FHFA Director Mark Calabria said, "Today's RFI will help FHFA better understand and address the regulated entities' exposure to climate and natural disaster risk.”

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.