ReverseVision Announces New CEO Joe Langner

“Having had the opportunity to interact directly with Joe during his time at Ellie Mae, I was tremendously excited to have him bring his energy, knowledge, and experience to ReverseVision. Joe is well-known and respected throughout the mortgage industry for his deep and technologically-grounded understanding of the digital mortgage ecosystem,” said Jeb Spencer, board chairman and managing partner of TVC Capital. “Joe has a keen aptitude for working closely with lenders to help them strategically grow their businesses with innovative, cost-effective and advanced software technologies.”