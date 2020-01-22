Digital Mortgage Marketplace Expands to California

Simplist announced it has expanded its footprint and is now licensed to help prospective and existing homeowners in California find mortgages as unique as they are.

Simplist’s platform, combining industry expertise and advanced technology, helps prospective and existing homeowners alike to navigate the byzantine mortgage procurement process with speed, security and ease. Potential borrowers need only complete one simple application, and Simplist searches more than 50,000 options to identify the mortgage deals that best meet the individual’s unique needs—whether they have W2 income or a more complex credit profile. Moreover, Simplist serves as the single point of contact throughout the entire mortgage origination process, acting as a guiding light in the customer’s homebuying or refinancing journey.

“As the nation’s most populous state, California is a strategically important market for us,” said Anthony Sherman, CEO at Simplist. “We started Simplist with the aim of making homeownership attainable for a broader cross-section of borrowers, and this latest expansion aligns with that goal. Most of all, we take pride in ensuring the mortgage application process is delightful from start to finish – and we’re looking forward to now bringing that same level of service to borrowers in California.”

Simplist announced its soft launch last year, serving customers in five U.S. states, and has plans to significantly broaden its geographic reach in 2020. This latest development comes amid noteworthy disruption in the mortgage industry, as technological innovation supports an improved customer experience and drives cost savings. Simplist is at the forefront of this trend, leveraging seamless integrations with trusted fintech partners and credit reporting agencies, as well as advanced proprietary technology that is able to determine most applicants’ eligibility for loans in minutes.

Chris de la Motte, President of Simplist, added: “Homeownership remains a cornerstone of the American Dream, yet many Californians face significant barriers when it comes to getting into their dream home. With our expert guidance and enhanced technological efficiency, we believe there is a tremendous opportunity to make that dream a reality for more eligible borrowers in the Golden State.”

Offering a seamless, tech-driven user experience, Simplist is well positioned to serve the largest pool of prospective homeowners in the U.S.: the digitally native millennial generation. Mr. de la Motte noted: “Our offering continues to resonate with first-time homebuyers, but we are also seeing a tremendous appetite among existing homeowners–including Gen X and Baby Boomers–who only wish that the process had been this easy when they first bought their home.”