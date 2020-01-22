Executive Changes for Technology Company

Remine, a fast-growing technology company that serves over 1,000,000 real estate professionals through more than 50 Multiple Listing Services (MLSs) announced today that it has named Chelsea Goyer as Chief of Staff for the company.

Remine has quickly established itself as a market-leader by developing the best MLS solutions in the industry. After seeing significant year-over-year growth, the company is seeking to take its products and services to the next level.

“We know that a company is only as strong as its people, products and partnerships—which is why we are thrilled to welcome Chelsea on-board as our Chief of Staff,” said Jonathan Spinetto, COO of Remine.

Goyer brings vast experience to the executive team having held senior positions at Redfin for more than 12 years. As the former vice president, Partner Program & MLS Relations, at Redfin she understands the challenges facing the industry, and the importance of deepening the connection between the real estate community and Remine’s tried-and-true solutions.

“Remine is a leading technology company with an energetic, innovative mentality that’s key to thriving in this ever-changing industry,” said Goyer. “I’m thrilled to join the team, and am looking forward to helping Remine ensure MLSs across the industry can serve their customers with the best possible solutions.”

“I’m excited for what the future holds, because here at Remine, we are bringing digital transformation to the real estate transaction,” said Mark Schacknies, CEO of Remine. “Chelsea brings invaluable operational experience, industry relationships, and strategic vision to help realize this goal.”