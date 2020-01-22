Home >> Headlines >> Executive Changes for Technology Company
Print This Post Print This Post

Executive Changes for Technology Company

in Headlines, News, Technology 7 hours ago 41 Views

Remine, a fast-growing technology company that serves over 1,000,000 real estate professionals through more than 50 Multiple Listing Services (MLSs) announced today that it has named Chelsea Goyer as Chief of Staff for the company.

Remine has quickly established itself as a market-leader by developing the best MLS solutions in the industry. After seeing significant year-over-year growth, the company is seeking to take its products and services to the next level.

“We know that a company is only as strong as its people, products and partnerships—which is why we are thrilled to welcome Chelsea on-board as our Chief of Staff,” said Jonathan Spinetto, COO of Remine.

Goyer brings vast experience to the executive team having held senior positions at Redfin for more than 12 years. As the former vice president, Partner Program & MLS Relations, at Redfin she understands the challenges facing the industry, and the importance of deepening the connection between the real estate community and Remine’s tried-and-true solutions.

“Remine is a leading technology company with an energetic, innovative mentality that’s key to thriving in this ever-changing industry,” said Goyer. “I’m thrilled to join the team, and am looking forward to helping Remine ensure MLSs across the industry can serve their customers with the best possible solutions.”

“I’m excited for what the future holds, because here at Remine, we are bringing digital transformation to the real estate transaction,” said Mark Schacknies, CEO of Remine. “Chelsea brings invaluable operational experience, industry relationships, and strategic vision to help realize this goal.”

Tagged with:

About Author: Mike Albanese

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Lending

Digital Mortgage Marketplace Expands to California

Potential borrowers need only complete one simple application, and Simplist searches more than 50,000 options to identify the mortgage deals that best meet the individual’s unique needs.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.