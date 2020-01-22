Kentucky Company Joins E-Recording Network

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., an operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, announced that Kentucky has become the latest state to adopt e-recording and join Simplifile’s network. Simplifile is part of ICE Mortgage Services, which applies technology and high-capacity infrastructure to make the mortgage process electronic and thus more efficient. Hardin County became the first county to go live in Kentucky, followed just minutes later by Jefferson County.

“We are delighted to welcome Hardin and Jefferson counties to our e-recording network,” said Paul Clifford, President of Simplifile. “We look forward to helping additional Kentucky municipalities get up and running—a process that usually takes only days—so they can take advantage of e-recording’s significant time and cost savings.”

Through Simplifile, settlement agents can scan and submit land records directly to any of the 2,028 participating county recording offices, representing more than 80% of the U.S. population. In just minutes, the county recorder can review, stamp, record, and return documents to the settlement agent electronically. In addition, recording fees and associated payments can be processed directly through Simplifile’s secure service, eliminating payment errors and check-writing expenses.

Kentucky joins 48 other U.S. states that have authorized e-recording of deeds, mortgages and other documents to enable faster and more cost-effective land record transactions. Only Vermont has yet to begin e-recording.

“As a result of adopting Simplifile’s e-recording program, the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office Legal Records Division was one of the first counties in the Commonwealth of Kentucky to record a land records document submitted electronically,” said Nore Ghibaudy, Director of Public Relations at Jefferson County Clerk's Office. “This process will be time saving for our customers.”

For an up-to-date list of counties participating in Simplifile’s e-recording network, visit https://simplifile.com/e-recording-counties/.