Partnership With Digital Mortgage Capabilities Announced

Docutech, a provider of document, eSign, eClose, and print fulfillment technology,  announced an agreement of integration for dynamic document and digital mortgage capabilities with MortgageFlex Systems, a leading loan origination software (LOS) and servicing provider.

Once live, the integration will enable lenders utilizing MortgageFlexONE to generate loan documents through Docutech’s ConformX dynamic document engine and enable relevant documents for eDelivery, eSign, and eClose through Docutech’s Solex platform.   

“As we continue to grow and extend our reach in the mortgage industry, we’re focused on improving the experience for borrowers while decreasing origination costs, streamlining processes, and improving compliance for lenders,” said MortgageFlex Systems COO, Craig Bechtle. “Integration with Docutech’s industry-leading doc gen, eSignature, and eClosing technology is key to that pursuit.”  

MortgageFlexONE is an intuitive system operating on a modern, relational database. The system enables support for both mortgage and consumer lending operations through the entirety of the origination process. Paired with a variety of interfaces, users have heightened security with PPE technology, a graphical workflow tool, and a reporting dashboard building tool.  

“We are thrilled to be partnering with MortgageFlex,” said Amy Brandt, President and CEO of Docutech. “MortgageFlexOne’s unique vision and single system of record for all mortgage and consumer loan types aligns well with Docutech’s integrated doc gen and digital mortgage capabilities.  As lenders strive to optimize efficiency and deliver a true digital mortgage to their customers, strategic technology integrations that enable them to do more are critical.” 

