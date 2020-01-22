Union Bank Partners with FIS for Banking Technology

Union Bank, a member of MUFG Americas Holdings, one of the 20 largest bank holding companies in the United States, will use the FIS Modern Banking Platform to co-develop and co-engineer systems that will be core to its banking transformation program to drive innovation and address the evolving needs of its clients today and into the future.

FIS and Union Bank will work together to co-engineer the new solution to meet the bank's specific needs.

Union Bank is the first global financial institution to choose the new Modern Banking Platform to drive innovation forward. The platform, which also includes the FIS Digital One omnichannel platform, will provide the bank with a range of advanced capabilities to benefit clients, including an intuitive user experience and integrated digital and mobile banking tools.

"Expanding on our success working with FIS on our PurePoint Financial digital bank, we are advancing our digital-first deposit platform across Union Bank," said Steve Cummings, President and CEO of MUFG Union Bank. "We are confident that this new platform will help us deliver an exceptional client experience and enhance our competitiveness while continuing our heritage as one of the most trusted financial groups."

"The new FIS Modern Banking Platform will help Union Bank meet the expectations of digitally savvy clients who expect their banking experience to be as easy and convenient as shopping online," said Gary Norcross, FIS Chairman, President and CEO. "We are excited to bring this groundbreaking new platform to market and delighted to be chosen by Union Bank as its technology partner for its core banking transformation initiative."