LenderClose Announces Addition to Executive Team

LenderClose announced the addition of Colleen Kinsey as the company’s UX strategist and engagement lead.

Kinsey, of West Des Moines, Iowa, joins the company with prior experience as a senior analyst and integration architect, as well as founder and CEO of international digital marketing agency, Kinseyco.

For LenderClose, Kinsey will contribute her expertise in UI/UX design to support the fintech’s proprietary lending solution. Working closely with the business, she will help create a consistent end-user experience combining simplicity, elegance, and efficiency.

“At LenderClose we have a big vision, and a big part of that vision is user experience. We’re confident Colleen’s expertise in digital branding and UI/UX development will have a tremendous impact on the LenderClose platform,” said Omar Jordan, LenderClose founder and CEO. “She has a proven aptitude for delivering solutions under aggressive timelines. As anyone working in today’s credit union and community bank environment knows, speed, efficiency and, above all experience, is a must.”

A volunteer who is involved in her community, Kinsey regularly speaks on topics related to entrepreneurship, digital marketing and women in leadership. She pursues multiple passion projects that take her around the world, including providing technical and creative opportunities for women in developing countries.

“I’m equally thrilled about the vision the LenderClose leadership team has set forward,” said Kinsey. “My passion for creative projects, entrepreneurship and women in tech makes this transition exceptionally exciting.”